Forty new COVID-19 cases and one new death were recorded Tuesday for Greene County in the daily report from the Tennessee Department of Health.
The new cases bring the total number of cases locally since the pandemic began to 2,038. Fifty-seven Greene Countians have now died from the virus.
There are currently 351 active cases locally, according to the report.
Fifty-one local individuals moved to the inactive/recovered category, as they are now 14 days past the onset of symptoms or their positive test, if they are asymptomatic. That total now stands at 1,630.
According to the Greene County Schools’ data, updated as of Tuesday for the week of Oct. 23-30, the district has 16 employees and 28 students in isolation following a positive test result.
Thirty-seven employees and 418 students are in quarantine after being identified as a close contact to a positive case.
The county’s data does not provide a breakdown of cases by facility, but Assistant Director of Academics and Human Resources Dr. Bill Ripley said that those numbers are spread out among the 15 schools in the district and that the numbers are a reflection of local community spread.
The Greeneville City Schools weekly update on Monday included one staff member, a Greeneville High School employee, and four students currently in isolation due to a positive test. The students isolated go to EastView Elementary, Hal Henard Elementary, Tusculum View Elementary and Greeneville High School.
Nineteen Greeneville City Schools staff members and 63 students are quarantined after being identified as a close contact, according to the update. Of the staff members in quarantine, two work at Central Office, three at EastView Elementary, two at Highland Elementary, three at Hal Henard Elementary, three at Tusculum View Elementary, four at the high school and two at the Greene Technology Center. Of the students in quarantine, four go to EastView, one goes to Highland, 21 go to Hal Henard, six go to Tusculum View, 12 go to the middle school and 19 go to the high school.
In terms of new cases, Greene County was behind Washington County with 102 new cases, Sullivan County with 75 and Carter County, where 50 new cases were reported Tuesday.
Seven new deaths were also reported in Washington County, three in Sullivan and one in Carter.
Ballad Health on Tuesday reported a positive test rate of 16.2 for the past seven days across its service area.
The Ballad Health COVID-19 Scorecard for Tuesday also reflected a total of 204 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as 11 patients with symptoms who are awaiting a test result.
There are also 42 patients with COVID-19 in intensive care units and 25 on ventilators.
Statewide there have been 266,357 cases since the start of the pandemic. The update Tuesday reported 1,770 new cases and 75 deaths. The number of active cases in the state stands at 25,167.