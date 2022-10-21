County Records Committee To Meet Thursday Oct 21, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Greene County Records Committee will meet at 4 p.m. Thursday in the conference room at the Greene County Courthouse Annex, 204 N. Cutler St. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Records Committee Greene County Annex Courthouse Conference Room Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Police: 'No Signs Of Foul Play' In Death Of Man Found In Park Sevierville Woman Killed Thursday In I-81 Crash Greene County Sheriff’s Department Returns Gun Stolen In 1990 Alarm For Volunteer Firefighters Sounded In County Case Of Teenager Charged With Murder Now In Criminal Court