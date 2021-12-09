A new Tennessee law authorizing partisan elections for local school boards will affect Greeneville and Greene County's school board races this year.
The Greene County Republican Party called for a Republican primary for school board races on Tuesday at the Greene County Election Commission, which means Greeneville and Greene County's school board races will have partisan candidates for the first time in history.
The Greene County Democratic Party elected not to call for a Democratic primary for local school board races, instead instructing interested candidates to run as independent candidates.
This means that the Aug. 4, 2022, Greeneville and Greene County school board races will have a party-affiliated candidate on each ballot.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed the bill permitting partisan local school board elections into law on Nov. 12. Local parties across the state have until Friday to call for party primaries, which would put party affiliated school board candidates on August's general election ballot.
Previously, all school board elections in the state were nonpartisan, meaning no candidates running in school board races declared a party affiliation. A school board candidate was not permitted to campaign as the nominee or representative of any political party.
That will no longer be the case. Due to the Greene County Republican Party calling for a primary, Greeneville and Greene County will experience partisan school board races for the first time.
However, since the Greene County Democratic Party is not holding a primary, no Democratic candidates for school board will appear on the August General Election ballot. Officially, only Republican and independent candidates will be present on the August ballot.
According to Greene County Democratic Party Chair Darrell Key, the Greene County Democratic Party agreed not to hold a primary to elect Democratic candidates for the August ballot. Regardless of the Greene County Republican Party's decision to call for a primary to elect Republican candidates for the August ballot, the Greene County Democrats will still not call for a primary.
The Greene County Democratic Party "would rather instruct interested candidates to run as independent candidates," in the August school board elections, Key said in a statement.
Greene County Republican Party Chair Brett Purgason said partisan school board elections will give voters a better idea about candidates' beliefs.
"The Greene County Republican Party will seek out Republican candidates for the upcoming primary elections. As well as ask the current members of the school boards to declare their party affiliation," Purgason said in a statement. "The opportunity for a school board candidate to run as a Republican is a way of telling the voters where the candidate stands on basic principles of government, the Constitution, and the core values that made this country great. A voter will have the opportunity to compare the candidate’s values with their own."
However, Purgason said this move is not meant to politicize education.
"This is not intended to politicize the school system. However, school board members are elected officials. The voters that they represent should know what a candidate’s core values are," Purgason said.
Key said he still supports nonpartisan school boards, even though the Greene County Republican Party will be seeking out partisan candidates for the boards.
"I am disappointed that the local Republican Party yielded to the State and National Republican Parties in advancing partisanship in our local school boards. Locally, we, the Greene County Democratic Party, feel strongly about keeping our school boards in both school systems as politically neutral as reasonably possible," Key said. "I have to ask our local school board members, if you are truly committed to a nonpartisan board, no political obligation or pressure, please consider filing your petitions as independent candidates."
Regardless, Greeneville and Greene County will have electorally historic school board elections in August as it will be the first time in the County's history that a candidate will able to declare themselves a nominee of a political party.
The Republican primary school board races will be held in conjunction with other local primaries on May 3, 2022.