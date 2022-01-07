County Road Committee To Meet Monday Jan 7, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Greene County Road Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at 6 p.m. at the Greene County Highway Department, 795 Hal Henard Road. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Greene County Road Committee Greene County Highway Department Committee Institutes Recommended for you Trending Now 2 Greene County Residents Shot, Another Person Dead In Jefferson County 2 From Greene Critical After White Pine Shooting 2 Suspects In Weekend Shooting Surrender Community Shows Support For White Pine Shooting Victims 2 Charged With Animal Cruelty In Case Involving 20 Dogs Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.