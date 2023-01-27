Baileyton Elementary School fifth graders in 2023-24 will attend classes with grades 6-8 at North Greene Middle School, following action taken Thursday night by the Greene County Board of Education.
The board reviewed four options for dealing with enrollment growth at Baileyton, voting 6-1 in favor of moving fifth grade to NGMS.
Stacey Franklin voted against the move, stating every call he had received on the issue was against moving the Baileyton students to NGMS.
Franklin said most of the parents he heard from were concerned about placing fifth graders with eighth graders because of the difference in their maturity levels.
Director of Schools David McLain presented three other options:
1. Add on four new classrooms at Baileyton at an estimated cost of $1.35 million.
2. Place mobile units at Baileyton at an estimated cost of $443,545.
3. Renovate the Baileyton school auditorium into three classrooms at an estimated cost of $608,000.
McLain presented Baileyton's enrollment numbers for the past 10 years ranging from 309 in 2012-13, to 367 in 2019-20 after the closing of West Pines Elementary School, to 401 this year.
He attributed this year's increase primarily to post-COVID population growth in Greene County.
"I think we're to the point we've got to do something right now," McLain told the board.
He said he recently met with Baileyton parents to discuss the possibility of moving students to NGMS.
One parent, Kelly Ratcliff, attended the meeting to express her opinion. She was not allowed to speak because she did not follow the process for being placed on the agenda, but after the meeting, she spoke with Chairman Rick Tipton and the media.
Ratcliff, whose family moved here several years ago from Pennsylvania, said she was concerned about moving the students until she toured NGMS with the principal.
After the parent meeting at Baileyton, Ratliff said she asked the NGMS principal for a walk-through. Seeing eighth graders at their lockers was "not as loud and chaotic as I expected," she said.
"I'm a lot more comfortable with it than I was initially," she said.
Prior to the vote, board members discussed several issues related to moving the fifth graders.
Franklin asked where fifth grade CDC special education students would go, and McLain said they could stay at Baileyton.
Board member Minnie Banks asked if Baileyton fifth graders would be allowed to participate in activities at Baileyton.
McLain said one of the biggest questions was about athletics. He said the fifth graders would be allowed to continue in booster sports through fifth grade, which include basketball, cheerleading and girls volleyball.
Another concern was for fifth grade participants in the Save The Children afterschool program at Baileyton. McLain said those fifth graders could be bused from NGMS to Baileyton after school.
Board member Larry Bible noted that Baileyton was built in 1939, and said he doubts if the state would allow new construction on a building that old. He added that the school system is building at Chuckey-Doak Middle School to move students in from mobile units, so adding mobile units at Baileyton would present a "paradox."
Bible said he would rather vote for building a new Baileyton Elementary School than to vote for adding onto the existing building.
Board member Mark Rothe remembered being a student at McDonald Elementary School when grades seven and eight were in the same classroom. While the situation wasn't ideal, it gave the students opportunities to grow, he recalled.
"Sometimes you've just got to do things that are necessary because we can't justify the expense to our taxpayers to do it the way we like," Rothe said.
The vote to move next year's fifth graders from Baileyton to NGMS stipulated that it be a temporary action with authorization for Central Office staff to evaluate its success.
Prior to adjournment, Chairman Tipton recommended a study of building a new Baileyton Elementary School.
In other business, the board heard a presentation from Alisha Ricker, director of the school system's Family Resource Center (FRC).
She expressed thanks to the community, civic groups, and churches for their support of the center, especially for recent food donations.
Ricker also recognized William Stokes, a student at South Greene High School for his volunteer service to the FRC.
For more information on the FRC, visit greenek12.org under "Resources" and "for Parents."
During reports, both McLain and Dustin Burnette of Chartwells food service expressed appreciation to the board in observance of School Board Appreciation Week, Jan. 22-28. Burnette presented awards called "Chartwells Cheers" to each board member.
The board approved on first reading routine revisions to a number of policies and also approved routine revisions to a number of procedures.
A full list of the board's policies can be viewed at https://tsba.net/greene-county-board-of-education-policy-manual/ .
The board approved Noah Carson as a non-faculty assistant baseball coach at South Greene High School.
The board also approved a list of technology surplus items that will be recycled by Livingstone Recycling. The items are at the end of life and have no value or are valued at less than $250, according to Jason Patrick, technology coordinator.
Requests for three out-of-state trips were approved. The trips include South Greene Band to Orlando, Florida, in March, North Greene High School to the National Farm Machinery Show in Louisville, Kentucky, in February, and the North Greene Band to Atlanta in March.
The board also voted to authorize the director of schools to approve and sign any settlement agreements related to litigation with JUUL and to accept any related settlement funds on the school system's behalf moving forward.
The settlement is related to a lawsuit filed by thousands of school systems, local governments and individuals who claimed JUUL targeted young people in its advertisements for vaping projects.
A specific amount of the settlement has not been announced.