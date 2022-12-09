The Greene County Board of Education adopted a new Family Life curriculum Thursday incorporating sex education into high school wellness classes.
No one attended the meeting to express concern about the curriculum, which focuses on pregnancy prevention.
Tabatha Floyd of Centerstone, the agency that developed the evidence-based curriculum, spoke briefly to the school board.
She noted that parents will be given 30 days notice, will receive permission slips, and can choose to not allow their children to participate.
Floyd said Centerstone previously used grant funding to offer a similar program in Greene County.
The new curriculum is made possible by a grant from the Department of Health and Human Services, Administration for Children and Families.
Through a survey approach, students in grades 9-10 will be assigned to either the “Be In Charge” program or the “Adolescent Health” program of the curriculum.
“Be in Charge” includes adolescent development, healthy living, healthy relationships, human reproduction, parent-teen communication, teen pregnancy and sexually transmitted infection (STI) prevention; including law compliant contraception education that is aligned with Tennessee’s Lifetime Wellness Standards.
“Adolescent Health” includes healthy living, goal setting, media safety and human trafficking, self-esteem, managing stress and anxiety, puberty, parent-teen communication, and risk avoidance.
A Centerstone facilitator will schedule and present the classes.
Floyd stressed the importance of transparency with parents throughout the process of implementing the curriculum.
Opportunities for parent engagement will include e-letters, program handouts/resources, and virtual/in-person workshops on content related to the curriculum.
For more information, visit https://centerstone.org/teen/be-in-charge-curriculum/ .
In other business, the board approved a $500 Christmas bonus for all employees.
Director of Schools David McLain noted that after deductions, the amount of the bonuses will be at least $326.75. He said the bonuses should be ready for distribution Dec. 19.
The board also voted to purchase four buses for a total $486,085.
A highlight of the hour-long meeting was the recognition of several student achievements.
Recognized for scoring 30 or higher on the ACT college entrance exam were: Heidi Buch, Piper Gaby, and Katie Hoxie of Chuckey-Doak; Marie Alonso and Jeremiah Monaghan of North Greene; Joseph Cole, Breyden Nelson, and Hunter Toth of South Greene; and Gavin Wilhoit of North Greene.
Hoxie also was recognized as a winner of the College Board National Rural and Small Town Award.
The following students were recognized for art awards, and their artwork was displayed in the meeting room at James W. Parham Central Office Complex: Lorena Ramirez, North Greene High School; Miia Korol, South Greene High School; Megan Atchison, West Greene High School, Kylie Phelps, Chuckey-Doak High School; Sharlotte Penix, North Greene Middle School; Lyla Boyle, South Greene Middle School; Kylie Lougee, West Greene Middle School; Reagan Brown, Chuckey-Doak Middle School; Avery Stepp, McDonald Elementary School; Tenley Ball, Chuckey Elementary School; and Furi Ormsbee, Nolachuckey Elementary School.
Choral students of Angee Woody from C-DHS performed two Christmas songs to begin the presentations and recognition portion of the meeting.
Woody noted that one of her students, Kennedy Marshall, has just been named to All-State Choir.
Woody announced that the group’s winter concert is scheduled at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, in the C-DHS auditorium.
In other business, the board approved a corrective action plan for the 2022 LEA state Compliance Report.
The report includes one finding related to cataloguing of classroom libraries, which McLain described as a minor issue.
The board also approved, in two separate actions, an agreement with the National Federation of High School Sports and a contract with GrassRoots Sports for non-exclusive live-streaming of high school sports games.
Approved with little or no discussion were the following items:
- Fund 142 Literacy Training Teacher Stipend Grant;
- Title I Budget Amendment No. 2 for fiscal year 2023;
- ARP IDEA Part B carryover funds and budget;
IDEA Partnership for Systemic Change Teaching All Students (TAS) Incentive Funds for 2022-23;
- Save the Children in-category budget amendment;
- Fund 141 General Purpose carryover grants budget resolution;
- Soliant Client Services Agreement;
- AMN Healthcare Staffing Agreement;
- Technology bid for Chromebooks and teacher laptops; Technology items for surplus; and
- Heat Company, Inc. Memorandum Of Understanding.
Chairman Rick Tipton asked about the Heat Company MOU. Melinda Pruitt, special education supervisor, said the partnership involves students, who are in the Bridges To Success program at the Thomas Howard McNeese Educational Center, making and packaging hand warmers for the Heat Company.
Under old business, the board approved routine changes to four of its policies.
In his director’s report, McLain said he and several board members recently had the opportunity to speak with state legislators about several topics, including the controversial third-grade retention law.
He also wished good luck to teachers and students who are in testing until Christmas break, which begins Dec. 16.