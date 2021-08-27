Greene County Schools’ application for the $14.7 million it was allocated in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) 3.0 funding has been submitted to the state following approval Thursday evening by the school board.
The application deadline was Friday for submitting an application outlining uses for the funds, which are part of federal COVID-19 pandemic relief.
After discussion during a workshop on Aug. 17, a final draft was on the board’s agenda for the regularly scheduled August meeting on Thursday.
The budget includes funding for after-school tutoring and summer camps, HVAC upgrades, additional classroom assistants, student and teacher computers on a three-year replacement cycle and construction of an addition at Chuckey-Doak Middle School.
The amounts budgeted for after-school tutoring and summer school, $700,000 and $900,000 respectively, include salaries, supplies and transportation for the next three years.
Federal Programs Director for the district Chris Malone presented the board with two options for the HVAC project on Aug. 17, with the main difference between the two options being that one included units in school gymnasiums while the other did not. He said both options were expected to cost about the same amount, so $4.8 million was budgeted.
The budget approved by the board Thursday includes the option that includes gym units for Baileyton, Camp Creek, Chuckey, Doak, Glenwood, McDonald and Mosheim elementary schools as well as the four middle schools in the district. Core issues will be fixed at Doak and Mosheim, and rooftop units at Chuckey, Doak, Mosheim and Nolachuckey will be replaced. For McDonald, Glenwood, Baileyton and North Greene Middle School, all units will ultimately be replaced.
“The schools not listed have units under 20 years old,” Director of Schools David McLain said.
He said that ESSER 2.0 funding has also contributed to the overall cost of the district’s HVAC upgrade project, and that work funded through that money is underway at some schools in the district including Camp Creek, South Greene Middle and North Greene Middle.
To hire 15 Response to Intervention (RTI) assistants for elementary and middle school classrooms, $1.1 million was approved.
“That is one of the biggest desires I hear from principals when I talk to them, especially at the K-8 level, is more assistants and more help,” McLain said in the board workshop.
With seven elementary schools and four middle schools, he said the number of interventionists at each school will be prorated based on the size of the school.
“We’re trying to keep our RTI ratio at one to three,” McLain said.
Four assistants in subjects more difficult to staff will also be employed as they seek teaching credentials through the Grow Your Own partnership with Tusculum University, where aspiring teachers may work as teaching assistants while having their education at Tusculum funded. The total for that item in the budget is $300,000.
Technology needs budgeted for in the ESSER 3.0 plan total $2.2 million, including $1.6 million for student computers and $340,000 for teacher computers over the next three years on a three-year replacement cycle. An additional technology support technician is funded for one year at $45,000, and classroom display panels and multiple software purchases will also be covered.
The addition at Chuckey-Doak Middle School would add eight classrooms and eliminate the need for two old mobile classroom units and an outbuilding, Malone told the board during the workshop. McLain said ESSER funding in the amount of $1.5 million would contribute to the full cost and get construction underway.
A total of $130,000 is also budged for an additional custodian and supplies, $950,000 for mathematics textbooks, and the budget approved Thursday also included funding for band and physical education supplies intended to make up for some of the funding booster clubs could not raise due to the pandemic.
In other business Thursday, the board also approved:
- A lease agreement for First Christian Church to conduct services at South Greene High School
- A student participation agreement and release of liability for high school fishing club members. A club has been created at Chuckey-Doak High School, and McLain said other schools may develop fishing clubs in the future
- The use of Camp Creek Elementary School by the Greene County Youth Football League
- A Discipline Hearing Authority for 2021-22
- A renewed contract with GrassRoots Sports TV for filming services and media rights for home and away games
- A renewed contract with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department for School Resource Officers
- A policy for the delivery of virtual education programs for students temporarily unable to physically attend school such as for a quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure
- Out-of-state field trip requests
- Non-faculty coaches
- A contract with Edlio for the district to be able to accept credit card payments for school-themed merchandise, student registration and other fees
- Updates to several policies including ones related to student guidance; student surveys, analyses and evaluations; physical examinations and immunizations; head lice; medicines; Glucagon and Diazepam Gel; child abuse and neglect reporting; emergency contact information; student wellness; prevention and treatment of sudden cardiac arrest; foreign exchange students; migrant students; student records, inspection and correction procedures; student fees and fines; and gifts. A policy on student safety patrols is being deleted.
The board’s next meeting is scheduled for Sept. 23.