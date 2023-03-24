The Greene County Board of Education approved the academic calendar for the 2024-25 school year in its monthly meeting Thursday night.
Also approved was the Public Plan for spending a remaining $13.1 million in federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) 3.0 funds, provided in conjunction with the safe return to school following the COVID-19 lockdown.
The academic calendar, almost identical to recent calendars, sets Friday, Aug. 2, as an abbreviated day and Tuesday, Aug. 6, as the first full day of school.
Teacher vacation days include: Sept. 2 for Labor Day, Oct. 7-11 for Fall Break, Nov. 27-29 for Thanksgiving, Dec. 23-Jan. 3 for Christmas, Jan. 20 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Feb. 14 and Feb. 17 for Mid-Winter Break, March 17-21 for Spring Break, and April 18 for Good Friday.
Tuesday, May 20, is the last full day, and Friday, May 23, is an abbreviated day.
The calendar was approved with no discussion.
Greene County Schools' academic calendars can be found online at www.greenek12.org then click "Academic Calendar."
The ESSER funds include $4.2 million for replacing HVAC systems at Baileyton, Chuckey, C-DMS, Doak, Glenwood, McDonald, Mosheim, NGMS, SGMS and WGMS, according to Director of Schools David McLain. The board also approved bids for the work from REA Inc. of Knoxville, Trane of Kingsport, and American Mechanical Contractors of Kingsport.
Bids for gymnasium HVAC units at Baileyton, Camp Creek, Doak, Glenwood, McDonald and Mosheim were rejected to keep the project within budget, based on a recommendation from Daniel Coffey of Azimuth Engineering.
Of the total $13,146,074 in ESSER funds approved Thursday, $6.3 million is for facilities, and $4 million is for academics, which covers tutoring, summer programming, early reading and interventionists.
In related action, the board approved the required six-month addendum to its Health and Safety Plan, which covers such topics as physical distancing, hand washing and respiratory etiquette, clean and ventilated facilities, contact tracing with isolation and quarantine, testing, vaccinations and mask-wearing.
The full plan for spending ESSER funds and the Health and Safety Plan can be found at www.greenek12.org under "Departments" then "Federal Programs."
The board recognized Spelling Bee winners from the four middle schools: Danica Milakovic from Chuckey-Doak, Hayden Cooter from North Greene, Khloe Holt from South Greene, and Maddilyn Robinette from West Greene.
The students took an online qualifying exam in February and were eligible to compete in person at the regional Tennessee Titans East Tennessee Spelling Bee held March 4 at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.
Robinette placed 23rd out of 51 contestants at UTK, competing in four rounds before being eliminated.
The board heard a presentation from staff of the Save The Children organization.
Lead Associate of Community Engagement Misty Stewart said Save The Children provided $1,518,653 in programming for Greene County in 2022.
According to the presentation, those programs included: 126 activities and initiatives, more than 40,000 books and early learning materials, 82 community events, and 10,756 meals served.
Save The Children reached a total of 35,870 adults and 16,276 children in Greene County in 2022, according to the presentation.
In other business, the board approved a resolution to spend $500,000 in general fund balance for recently adopted math textbooks.
Fund balance must be used to cover the entire adoption which includes workbooks, online subscriptions, and the entire six-month time frame of the adoption, according to LeAnn Myers, middle school supervisor.
The resolution is scheduled to be considered by the Greene County Commission at its next meeting on April 17.
Also approved with little or no discussion were:
- A resolution to amend the 2022-23 budget for the General Purpose School Fund in the amount of $985,946 to reflect revenue of $800,000 in local option sales tax, $94,946 in Pre-K funding, and $91,000 in state BEP funding. The majority of the expenditures listed in the amendment are for bonus payments, diesel fuel, other salaries and wages, and supplies. The resolution is also scheduled for consideration by the County Commission on April 17;
- A Title III budget amendment in the amount of $27.13 for instructional supplies and materials;
- A revision of $112,500 to the Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity Grant Budget;
- Out-of-town field trips for South Greene High School to Barter Theater and Chuckey-Doak High School to a track meet in Bristol, Virginia; and
- Extended School Program (ESP) summer field trips to: Hardin and Kinser parks, Family Fun Zone in the Morristown mall, AMC Towne Crossing 8 movie theater, Capitol Theatre, Painted Turtle, Olympia Bowling Lanes, Wetlands Water Park, Mosheim Public Library, Tusculum Park and Towering Oaks Bible School.
In old business, the board approved, on second and final reading, minor changes to the policies on Reporting Student Progress and Maintaining Test Security.
The school system’s policies and procedures can be found online at https://tsba.net/greene-county-board-of-education-policy-manual/.
The board also recognized art students from 11 schools: Rivers Johnson, North Greene High School; Keasley Hankins, South Greene High School; Alec Wendtland, West Greene High School; Julia Stratton, Chuckey-Doak High School; Emersyn Moore, North Greene Middle School; Jilian Freeark, South Greene Middle School; Madeline Ricker, West Greene Middle School; Ella Baughman, Chuckey-Doak Middle School; Mackenzie McIntosh, Mosheim Elementary School; Raylea Myers, Doak Elementary School; and Janice Dishner, Camp Creek Elementary School.
In his director's report, McLain wished teachers luck for the Tennessee Comprehensive Achievement Program (TCAP) testing process.