The Greene County Board of Education approved nearly $2 million in bids for the Chuckey-Doak Middle School addition in a called meeting Monday.
The one-level C-DMS addition includes six traditional classrooms to house sixth grade, two special education classrooms, and two comprehensive development classrooms (CDC) with adjacent restrooms, according to plans presented to the board in fall 2022.
On Monday, project architect Dave Wright presented bids totalling $1,994,795 for masonry, structural steel, mechanical, roofing, and other portions of the project.
The 16,055-square-foot project is expected to cost a total of $3.4 million after all bids are received, according to Wright and David Myers, Greene County Schools maintenance supervisor.
Outstanding bids to be received include concrete, electrical and plumbing, Wright told the board.
Plans are to have those bids ready for the board's next regularly scheduled meeting on April 27.
Bids approved on Monday, all recommended by Wright, included:
- $602,236 for masonry by Wampler Masonry LLC of Greeneville;
- $520,000 for structural steel by C&C Millwright Maintenance Company, Inc. of Greeneville;
- $347,720 for mechanical by American Mechanical Contractors, Inc. of Kingsport;
- $221,115 for roofing by Cornett Roofing, Inc. of Damascus, Virginia;
- $127,749 for aluminum storefront doors, windows, and hardward by Holston Glass Company, Inc. of Kingsport;
- $89,975 for sprinkler system by Lakeway Fire Protection, Inc. of Morristown; and
- $86,000 for site development by Brooks Excavating & Construction LLC of Greeneville;
Myers said site work could begin as early as this week.
Along with 10 classrooms, the addition at the school’s existing front entrance also includes a handicap accessible covered porch, reception area, principal’s office, and secure lobby.
A courtyard will be located between the addition and the existing middle school building, a code requirement, according to Wright.
In a brief interview after the meeting, Director of Schools David McClain explained that funding for the addition will come from $1.5 million in federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds, which were allocated in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, along with local funding for capital projects.
Both the school system and Greene County Commission have approved an allocation of $3.3 million in local funding for the project, but the latest estimates show approximately $1.9 million of that will be needed.
The addition will eliminate the need for mobile units currently being used as classroom space behind the middle school.
It also will bring several classes from downstairs, including one special education class being held in a very small space.
The project will take a year and a half to complete, according to preliminary projections by Myers.
The board's next meeting will be held at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, April 27, at the Greene Technology Center.