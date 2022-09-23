The Greene County Board of Education on Thursday approved its public plan for spending more than $13 million in American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds.
It was the first regular monthly board meeting for newly elected members Larry Bible, Gary Compton and Stacey Franklin.
Near the end of the 90-minute meeting at the James W. Parham Central Office Complex, the board reelected Rick Tipton as chairman.
The ARP spending plan outlines allocations of remaining Elementary & Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) 3.0 funds in four categories: Academics, Student Readiness, Educators, and Foundations.
The federal funding is designed to help safely reopen and sustain the safe operation of schools and address the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the nation’s students.
The largest line item is $6,295,150 for facilities, which includes HVAC maintenance at schools across the system and construction of an addition at Chuckey-Doak Middle School.
The second largest line item is technology at $1,765,000, which includes laptops for teachers and devices for students. “These purchases are supported by the needs assessment showing a strong need to continue to support the one to one initiative that was fully implemented to face the pandemic,” the plan states.
The Academics category totals nearly $4 million, including $975,650 earmarked for interventionists, $881,000 for tutoring, and $759,964 for summer programming.
In separate but related votes, the board approved minor adjustments to both ESSER 2.0 and ESSER 3.0 funds.
For more information on ESSER funds, visit the school system’s website at www.greenek12.net and click on “Departments” then “Federal Programs.”
The board also approved the $196,980 budget for TN All Corps program, which Federal Programs Director Chris Malone said also covers tutoring.
Malone said the school system provides 12 weeks of tutoring during the school day for students “on the bubble” at Baileyton, Camp Creek, McDonald and Mosheim elementary schools.
It was also noted that the Project On Track in partnership with the Niswonger Foundation and the Save The Children programs are providing additional tutoring opportunities.
Board member Minnie Banks expressed thanks for the additional spending on tutoring and said she hopes the new strategies can continue.
“The tutoring grants have made a huge difference in our community,” she said.
The board also approved, without discussion, the $53,590 budget for the Best For All program to provide summer school and the $48,041 Homeless Grant, both for fiscal year 2023.
Also approved without discussion were two funding resolutions — one to transfer $800,000 from general purpose school funds to federal projects funds due to operating on a reimbursement basis, and the other to transfer $3.3 million from fund balances to capital projects. Both resolutions require approval by the Greene County Commission.
In addition to the budgetary items approved on Thursday, the board recognized recent achievements of several students and teachers, approved guidelines for Booster athletics, updated the Health and Safety Plan, and approved out-of-state field trip requests, technology surplus items, and a list of non-faculty coaches.
Details of these agenda items will appear in a future edition of The Sun.