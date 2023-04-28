The Greene County Board of Education voted Thursday to approve $1.17 million in bids for the Chuckey-Doak Middle School addition.
Plans for the one-level, 16,055-square-foot project include six traditional classrooms to house sixth grade, two special education classrooms, and two comprehensive development classrooms (CDC) with adjacent restrooms.
The latest bids total $1,169,222 for foundation steel, plumbing, electrical, and HVAC.
These bids are in addition to $1,994,795 in bids for other parts of the project approved by the board in a called meeting April 10.
In other business Thursday, the board approved plans for a Large-Animal Science Learning Lab at West Greene High School.
Agriculture teacher Robert Meadows said the project will be paid for with a reimbursable grant of $81,023 from the Tennessee Department of Agriculture.
The barn-like structure of approximately 3,200 square feet will be used for the study of the school's sheep and goats, with plans to add cows or calves to the program, according to Meadows.
He noted that community support is helping with site preparation, and construction is expected to cost $44,000, with additional funding used for pens and equipment.
Chairman Rick Tipton asked Meadows to keep the board updated on progress of the project.
Twenty-two teachers were granted tenure by the board. The newly tenured teachers include: Jaretta Beckett, Raven Borie, Caroline Blanks, Tracy Blue, Cory Braithwaite, J.D. Brickey, Larkin Clemmer, David Cox, Stephanie Cox, Emilee Frazier, Alex Hamilton, Janet Hartman, Priscilla Hensley, Ashley Hughes, Jennifer Leonard, Logan McCamey, Logan Minnick, David Nunez, Rachael Ripley, Betsy Shaw, Brittany Solomon and Ashley Wells.
In his report to the board, Director of Schools David McLain announced the schedule for graduation ceremonies, all on May 19.
North Greene and West Greene will be held at 7 p.m., and Chuckey-Doak and South Greene will be held at 8 p.m.
All ceremonies will be held on the schools' football fields.
In other action the board approved a total of $635,826 in bids for capital outlay projects:
- $173,261 for gym floor replacement at West Greene High School;
- A total of $164,701 for re-roofing projects at Doak Elementary and South Greene Middle schools;
- A total of $139,513 for door replacements at Chuckey, Doak and Mosheim elementary schools;
- $98,816 for ceiling tile at West Greene High School; and
- $59,535 for flooring at Baileyton.
The board recognized state Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) winners from South Greene High School, Landon Phipps and Madison Hensley. An article on these winners appeared in the April 17 edition of The Greeneville Sun.
The board also recognized School Resource Officer Billy Walters for being named the Law Enforcement Against Drugs & Violence (LEAD) Instructor of the Year. An article on Walters appeared in the April 18 edition of The Greeneville Sun.
The board also approved the following items with no discussion:
- The Innovative Schools Models Grant Budget Resolution totaling $1.81 million — $1.5 million for the grant and $310,000 for state BEP funding;
- A proposal for concrete from the Greene County Government Purchasing Department;
- Smaller budget amendments for Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) 3.0, Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) Preschool and IDEA Part B, Save the Children, and Title I;
- Revisions to the Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity (ELC) and Safe Schools budget;
- A $31,849 state Trane proposal for HVAC units at McDonald and Glenwood schools;
- An amendment to the Summer Instructional Program policy; and
- 2023 Summer Camps.
The board approved the following compensation per meeting or workshop for its members: $300 for the chairman, $250 for the vice chairman, $200 for members, $75 for the secretary, along with $100 for all members for committee meetings.
Ayden Cheney and Steve Cheney were approved as non-faculty volunteer baseball coaches at Chuckey-Doak High School.
A long list of policies and procedures were approved as part of routine review. A full list of the board's policies and procedures can be found at https://tsba.net/greene-county-board-of-education-policy-manual/ .
A lighthearted moment during the meeting came when student representative Macey Snapp asked during the food service report when chicken nuggets would return to the menu. She said South Greene High School had been without chicken nuggets for about a month.