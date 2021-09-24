A new COVID-19 leave policy will cover all Greene County Schools employees regardless of vaccination status, the school board voted on Thursday evening.
As initially proposed, the policy would provide eight days of paid leave to employees who test positive for COVID-19 only if the employee is vaccinated, ineligible for vaccination or has a legitimate exemption under the Civil Rights Act.
Assistant Director of Academics and Human Resources Dr. Bill Ripley said the policy originated in a recent Professional Educators Collaborative Conferencing Act meeting, and that the wording was similar to what a small number of other districts including Nashville Metro adopting similar policies were using.
“Since we wrote this, we have learned two other districts have passed something similar but made it for all employees,” Ripley told the board.
Board Chairman Rick Tipton made the motion to amend the policy draft, and the board voted unanimously to approve it. The policy will retroactively cover employees back to the start of the 2021-22 school year, and unless renewed, the policy will expire at the end of the school year.
The board also approved renewed agreements with Amsee, Artazn and SumiRiko for the district’s work-based learning program for special education students, Bridges to Success, as well as an agreement with Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) Morristown related to a project for a proposed Governor’s Investment in Vocational Education grant.
Career and Technical Education Director Dr. Cindy Bowman said the project, titled the Five Rivers Partnership for Future Ready Pathways 2.0, will include a summer camp for middle school students focused on career and technical education and held at the Greene Technology Center. Bowman said she hopes especially to involve middle school girls.
“We’re going to do a summer camp particularly for girls to get them interested in things like welding, industrial electricity and machine tool technology,” said Bowman.
She said the name Five Rivers comes from an existing consortium of eight area school systems, and that the memorandum of understanding with TCAT approved Thursday serves partially to include and cover the other schools.
The board also approved multiple budget amendments to adjust for expenses and funds carried over from August, for Director of Schools David McLain to sell surplus materials including cafeteria trays online, out-of-state field trips and several policies and procedures as part of the district’s ongoing review.
A policy related to family life education was removed from the agenda to consider another time. Policies approved included:
- Board self-evaluation
- Memberships
- School board legislative involvement
- Board member development opportunities
- Rules of order
- Instructional standards
- Curriculum development
- Summer instructional programs
- Homebound instruction
- Graduation requirements
- Testing programs
- Application and employment
- Teacher tenure
- Separation practices for tenured teachers
- Long-term leaves of absence for professional personnel
- Qualifications and duties of the Director of Schools
- Code of conduct
- Interference/disruption of school activities
- Alternative school program
- Safe relocation of students
Two policies related to Families First Coronavirus Response Act leave and student solicitations and fundraising activities will be deleted.
The next meeting is scheduled for Oct. 28 at the Greene Technology Center.