The Greene County Board of Education gave approval Thursday for a small animal science laboratory to be established at West Greene High School to teach students the basics of pet grooming.
According to the board’s agenda the school’s agricultural education program received a grant from National FFA and Tractor Supply in the amount of $5,000 that will cover the majority of the needed equipment such as a bath tub, kennels and grooming tables. Additional costs such as installation will be minimized through fundraising and agricultural mechanics students’ work, and the program will seek to self-fund in the future by charging fees for services.
The board also approved an amendment to the district’s federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief budget, reallocating $2 million, including $1.5 million in designated capital outlay funds to building construction; a budget and spending plan for $46,849 in American Rescue Plan Homeless Children and Youth allocation that will cover an additional part-time staff member to work on identifying houseless students; a budget amendment for end-of-year changes in revenues and expenditures; and technology designated for surplus.
The board also approved a resolution opposing legislation that would seek to make school board candidates run for election with a political party. The Greeneville City School Board approved the same resolution.
The board also recognized teachers that achieved level 4 and 5 Tennessee Value-Added Assessment System growth scores from state standardized testing in the 2020-21 school year and heard a presentation from Technology Coordinator Jason Patrick about the district’s endeavor to supply technology and internet to all students, in which he thanked Suzanne Richey, executive director of GreeneLEAF, the school system’s foundation, and Greene County Partnership President Jeff Taylor for their help with funding.
The board will meet next on Dec. 9 at 5:30 p.m. at the James W. Parham Central Office Complex.