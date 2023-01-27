The Greene County Board of Education voted Thursday night to give an 11.7% salary increase to Director of Schools David McLain.
The three-year contract of employment between McLain and the board is effective until Jan. 31, 2026, and includes a base annual salary of $122,000.
The new contract replaces a previous four-year contract adopted in January 2022 with a base annual salary of $109,200.
Board Chairman Rick Tipton explained that the new contract is not an extension; it is simply a salary increase.
The contract was approved unanimously with no other discussion.
McLain has been director of schools since 2015.
In other budgetary actions, the board approved a total of $1.64 million in capital outlay projects for 2023.
The list of 54 line items includes projects at all but one school, McDonald Elementary, with the largest projects being $270,000 in technology upgrades, $165,000 for a new gym floor at West Greene High School, and $150,000 for new roofing at South Greene Middle School.
The technology upgrades include $120,000 for cameras, according to the list. McLain noted that the technology funding also includes camera recording capability.
A total of $97,000 is included for security entrances at five schools: Baileyton Elementary, North Greene Middle, North Greene High, West Greene Middle, and Glenwood Educational Center.
McLain explained that the list is developed with requests from school principals which are prioritized. Items given top priority include roofs, fire alarms, doors and intercoms.
Several of the other projects are related to ceilings, flooring, painting, bathrooms and parking lot sealing and striping.
In addition to the projects themselves, the board approved a related General Purpose Capital Outlay Budget Resolution to allocate $1,641,000 from fund balance. The resolution also requires approval by the Greene County Commission.
The board also approved a bid from Mobile Fixture of Knoxville to replace dishwashers at Chuckey-Doak Middle School, Mosheim Elementary School, South Greene High School and Nolachuckey Elementary School.
In related action, the board approved a Food Service Budget Resolution to allocate $310,000 to cover the cost of the dishwasher replacements. The resolution also requires approval by the Greene County Commission.
In other financial matters on its lengthy agenda, the board approved three items related to grant funding: Perkins Reserve Grant Adjustment, Resilient School Communities Grant Budget and Safe Schools Grant Budget.
The Perkins Reserve Grant amount was decreased from $61,480 to $50,000 by the state.
The Resilient School Communities Grant Budget totals $117,884, and the Safe Schools Grant Budget totals $144,270.
The board also approved seven budget amendments:
- IDEA Preschool and IDEA Part B Budget Amendment 2 in the amount of $2.5 million;
- Title I Funds Budget Amendment 3 in the amount of $92,533;
- ESSER 2.0 Amendment 2 in the amount of $79,941;
- Title II Funds Budget Amendment 2 in the amount of $26,046;
- Title III Amendment I in the amount of $5,874;
- Title I Neglected Budget Amendment 2 in the amount of $1,139; and
- Save the Children In-Category Budget Amendment in the amount of $200.