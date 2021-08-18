Members of the Greene County Board of Education got their first look Tuesday evening at a proposed spending plan for the $14.7 million the district has been allocated in the third round of federal COVID-19 relief from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund.
The budget has to be submitted to the state for approval by Aug. 27 to receive the funding, Director of Schools David McLain said.
The funding must also be designated for eligible categories such as technology and learning loss, among others.
The board will vote on the budget during its regular August meeting Aug. 26, and may make changes to the draft budget before approving it then.
Federal Programs Director Chris Malone presented the proposals to the board. He said they were developed by a steering committee and guided by the results of a public survey taken by 335 people, largely parents and teachers.
“I added up all of the requests and ideas brought up by the committee, and it totaled about $30 million, so we had to condense it down,” Malone said. “We did a public survey online. It was open for about a week and a half or two weeks, and it was a good cross section of different people giving us information and feedback.”
Among the most costly items included are HVAC upgrades, 15 additional interventionists for K-8 classrooms, student computer replacements and construction of an addition at Chuckey Doak Middle School.
For HVAC renovations, $4.8 million is budgeted, and the board will decide at the Aug. 26 meeting whether to continue upgrading units at all schools or to upgrade some, fix others and install air conditioning in several schools’ gyms.
Both options will improve air flow and will cost roughly the same amount, McLain said.
For the additional interventionists and classroom assistance, $1.1 million is budgeted. The district would plan to hire 15 interventionists to be placed in K-8 classrooms.
“That is one of the biggest desires I hear from principals when I talk to them, especially at the K-8 level,” McLain said.
“More interventionists means more help,” he added. “An interventionist is basically an aide.”
McLain said the number of positions would be prorated based on the size of each school.
For the replacement of student computers over the next three years, $1.6 million is proposed to be set aside.
In total, including teacher computers, classroom display panels and tech support, $2.2 million is allocated to technology needs.
The addition at Chuckey Doak Middle School would add eight classrooms in order to eliminate the use of two old mobile classroom units and an outbuilding, Malone said. McLain said architect Dave Wright has drafted a possible permanent addition that could be funded in part using the federal relief money.
Other items proposed for the funding include after-school tutoring, summer learning camps for the next three years, several computer software programs, math textbooks, continued increased cleaning in schools and enrollment and exam fees for students to take and receive credit for Advanced Placement (AP) and dual credit courses.