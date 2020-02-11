The Greene County Board of Education will meet in called session Thursday to vote on new school zones for the 2020-21 school year.
The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. at the James W. Parham Central Office Complex on West Summer Street.
As Debusk Elementary School will become South Greene Middle School beginning in the 2020 fall semester, students currently attending the school in pre-k through fourth grade will be transitioned to either Camp Creek or Nolachuckey Elementary School.
With the transition of part of Mosheim’s facility into West Greene Middle School, some students from McDonald Elementary will be transitioning to Mosheim.
Any changes related to Ottway’s transition to North Greene Middle School are not on the agenda for consideration at this meeting.
The agenda also includes resolutions to support increased funding for Tennessee public schools and to end high-stakes decisions tied to standardized TNReady testing.