The Greene County Board of Education will consider approval of a spending plan and budget for district Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funding during a meeting Thursday.
Also on the agenda is approval of a contract for School Resource Officers (SROs) as well as two requests to appear before the board. According to the agenda, Dr. Daniel Lewis will discuss masks in schools and a Chuckey-Doak High School student will discuss the school dress code.
District ESSER funding was discussed during a board workshop on Aug. 17, when the board heard a presentation by Federal Programs Director Chris Malone on the recommendations for how to spend the $14.7 million the district was allocated in the third round of ESSER funding. Malone said the proposals he presented were developed by a steering committee and guided by the results of a public survey taken by 335 people, largely parents and teachers.
If approved as presented during the workshop, the district will utilize the funds for after-school tutoring and summer learning camps for the next three years, continued employment of a COVID custodian, HVAC renovations, additional interventionists and classroom assistants in K-8 classrooms, math textbooks and technology needs including student and teacher computers, classroom display panels and software. Funding will also be used to cover enrollment and exam fees for students to take and receive credit for courses such as Advanced Placement (AP) and dual credit courses.
The funding is also expected to contribute towards the cost to construct an addition at Chuckey-Doak Middle School, where students currently use two old mobile classroom units and an outbuilding for several classes and programs. The new addition would add eight classrooms and eliminate the need for the mobile units and outbuilding.
The HVAC upgrades are among the costliest items in the school system’s ESSER 3.0 spending plan, with $4.8 million allocated. The board was presented two options during the Aug. 17 workshop, which they will decide between on Thursday. Director of Schools David McLain said both options will cost roughly the same amount, which has been budgeted, and both will improve airflow in school buildings where older units are currently in use.
Also on the agenda for Thursday:
- A memorandum of understanding between the board and the Greene County Sheriff’s Department for the School Resource Officer (SRO) program, which places officers in school buildings, for the 2021-22 school year;
- A lease agreement between South Greene High School and First Christian Church for the use of specified potions of the school including the cafeteria and seven classrooms;
- A student participation agreement and release of liability for Chuckey-Doak High School Fishing Club members;
- Use of building and liability insurance forms for the Youth Football League to use football facilities at Camp Creak Elementary School;
- Discipline Hearing Authority members appointed by the board for the 2021-22 year;
- A contract with Grassroots General Contract for filming services and media rights;
- Out-of-state field trip requests;
- Several policy updates;
- A new policy related to virtual education, defined as the delivery of remote instruction for a limited period of time for a specific reason, as opposed to virtual school, where students learn fully online for an extended period of time. The district must adopt a relevant policy in order to utilize a virtual program.
The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at the James W. Parham Central Office Complex, 910 W. Summer St.