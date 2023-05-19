The new state funding formula is proving helpful for Greene County Schools, according to budget projections reviewed Thursday night by the Greene County Board of Education.
The proposed 2023-24 budget is balanced at $61,828,267 and includes revenue of $42,750,000 from the Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement (TISA) funding formula, according to numbers presented by Director of Schools David McLain.
TISA replaces Basic Education Program (BEP), the longstanding state education funding formula. This year, Greene County Schools received $35,067,000 in BEP funding, a difference of $7,683,000 compared to projected TISA funding.
The proposed $62 million budget includes a 5% pay increase for all employees, McLain told the board.
He noted last year's budget included a 2% pay increase, and he hopes the 5% increase will help employees deal with recent inflation.
Factoring in all projected revenues and expenses, the proposed budget is an increase of $6,389,530 over this year's budget of $55.4 million.
McLain presented a long list of ways the school system plans to spend the additional $6.4 million.
The list included a total of $1,680,000 in items covered this year by federal pandemic-related funds that no longer will be available.
Items that have been covered by pandemic-related Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds include:
- $800,000 for one-to-one computer devices for students and teachers;
- $500,000 for 15 assistants/tutors;
- $110,000 for high school tutoring program;
- $72,000 for two retired teachers, testing coordinator, special projects;
- $60,000 for custodians;
- $53,000 for added bus driver pay for tutoring/after school hours;
- $90,000 for two technicians (one funded by ESSER); and $40,000 for one finance position.
Board member Larry Bible said he was glad to be funding the positions paid by ESSER funds, and several other board members agreed.
The list of additions to the budget also included the 5% pay raise at a cost of $2.5 million, $500,000 for Career and Technical Education (CTE) teachers, and $450,000 for 12 additional classroom assistants.
MENTAL HEALTH
A total of $245,000 is being added for student mental health — $180,000 for three teaching positions in a behavior modification/therapeutic program and $65,000 for a psychologist.
The board discussed the need for therapy vs. punishment for young students who enter the system with behaviorial issues like biting or spitting on teachers.
Other needs are related to students on the autism spectrum and other mental health issues.
Melinda Pruitt, Special Education supervisor, said there have been an "astronomical amount" of referrals for comprehensive mental health evaluations.
"Mental health is huge," McLain said, explaining that these behaviors affect other students in the classroom.
"Trying to add anything to do with some sort of behavior modification is a plus to our kids," McLain said.
Other items of note on the list of additions to the budget include $100,000 for the Coordinated School Health director and assistant and $45,000 for the Family Resource Center director and assistant, both of which have been funded with grant funds.
Also of note is $30,000 for the Save the Children after-school program at Baileyton Elementary School.
LeAnn Myers, Save the Children site supervisor, said five of the six Save the Children programs in Greene County are funded by 21st Century Grant funds. They are located at Camp Creek, Doak, Mosheim, and Nolachuckey, along with the regular program at Baileyton, but the after-school program at Baileyton was cut, she said.
In addition to TISA, the proposed budget's revenues include $14,838,700 in local taxes, $8.1 million of which is sales tax and $6.1 million of which is property tax.
The largest expenditure line item is $19,859,606 for regular instruction teacher salaries.
Other expenditures of note include $2,726,156 for vocational education program, $4,160,788 for Office of the Principal, $3,468,633 for Operation of Plant, and $3,789,981 for Transporation.
The board also reviewed the food service budget of $4,172,209, the same as last year, and the Capital Projects Fund.
The Capital Projects Fund of $17,913,445 includes a $15 million bond for construction of the two new CTE facilities at Chuckey-Doak and West Greene high schools.
The board plans to consider the proposed budget at its next meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 25, at the James W. Parham Central Office.
The workshop on Thursday lasted nearly 90 minutes at central office and was attended by several members of the central office staff.
For more information on the new TISA state funding formula, visit https://www.tn.gov/education/best-for-all/tnedufunding.html .