The Greene County Board of Education will address ways to deal with enrollment growth at Baileyton Elementary School when it meets Thursday.
The meeting will be held at 4:30 p.m. at the Greene Technology Center, 1121 Hal Henard Road.
The agenda calls for discussion and a possible vote on Baileyton's situation and is accompanied by documentation of four options from Director of Schools David McLain:
- Add four new classrooms to cost an estimated $1,350,000;
- Add mobile units to cost an estimated $443,545 with monthly lease of $7,000-$7,200;
- Renovate the Baileyton auditorium into three classrooms to cost an estimated $608,000; or
- Move fifth grade to North Greene Middle School.
Also on the lengthy agenda is consideration of renewing McLain's contract and approving capital outlay projects for 2023.
Under presentations and celebrations, the board will recognize William Stokes, Family Resource volunteer, and hear a presentation on Family Resource compliance.
The board will consider, on first reading, updates to the following policies: Buildings and Grounds Maintenance, Safety, Emergency Preparedness Plan, Service Animals in District Facilities, Student Transportation Management, Scheduling and Routing, Special Use of School Vehicles, Traffic and Parking Controls, Private Vehicles, Food Service Management, Workers' Compensation, and Student Alcohol and Drug Testing.
The board also will consider updates to the following procedures: Service Animal Procedures, Charging Meals and Collection of Unpaid Meal Charges, Electronic Smoking Devices Discipline Procedures for K-12, and Student Alcohol and Drug Testing.
The board will consider deleting the following procedures: Pre-K Transportation Requirements and Responsibilities, Pre-K Application for Transportation, Pre-K Passenger Log, and Pre-K Transportation Training Verification.
The agenda includes consideration of a number of budgetary and grant-related items: Title III Amendment I, ESSER 2.0 Amendment 2, Perkins Reserve Grant Adjustment, Title I Funds Budget Amendment 3, Title I Neglected Budget Amendment 2, Resilient School Communities Grant Budget, IDEA Preschool and IDEA Part B Budget Amendment 2, Safe Schools Grant Budget, Title II Funds Budget Amendment 2, Save the Children In-Category Budget Amendment, Fund 141 General Purpose Capital Outlay Budget Resolution, and Fund 143 Food Service Budget Resolution.
Other agenda items include consideration of: granting authority for the director of schools to approve and sign any settlement agreements related to litigation with JUUL and to accept any related settlement funds on the school system's behalf moving forward, a South Greene High School non-faculty assistant baseball coach, technology surplus items, dishwasher bids, and out-of-state trips.