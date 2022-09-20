The Greene County Board of Education will consider its public plan for allocating more than $13 million in American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds when it meets at 5:30 Thursday at the James W. Parham Central Office Complex.
The proposed plan outlines how the school system would spend a total of $13,146,073.76 in Elementary & Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) 3.0 funds as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
The federal funding is designed to help safely reopen and sustain the safe operation of schools and address the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the nation’s students.
In other business, the board will elect its chairman, vice chairman and secretary, along with its delegates to the Tennessee School Boards Association, representative for the Tennessee Legislative Network and committee assignments.
Other action items on the meeting agenda include:
A resolution to transfer $3.3 million from fund balances to capital projects;
A Memorandum of Understanding with the Greene County Booster League;
A resolution to transfer $800,000 from general purpose school funds to federal projects funds for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023;
The six-month addendum to the Health and Safety Plan for the safe return to in-person instruction;
Two separate amendments to ESSER 3.0 and ESSER 2.0 funds, due to adjustments in remaining funds;
The $196,980 All Corps budget for fiscal year 2023;
The $53,590 Best For All budget for fiscal year 2023; and
The ARP Homeless Grant for fiscal year 2023 in the amount of $48,041.
The agenda also includes consideration of out-of-state field trip requests, technology surplus items, and non-faculty coaches.