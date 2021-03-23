The Greene County Board of Education will consider approving the purchase of a lot at Chuckey Doak High School during the March school board meeting Thursday evening.
Chuckey Doak High School Principal Steven Broyles discussed the .77 acre lot with the school board in December.
Broyles said at the time that the lot on Chuckey Doak Road adjacent to the school’s football field would be used to create additional parking for school and school sporting events, as well as a pedestrian-only area for traffic safety.
The board will also hear a presentation from attorney William B. Shinoff with Frantz Law Group, the California-based law firm representing hundreds of school systems in litigation against Juul Laboratories.
Juul Labs is accused of intentionally marketing its nicotine-heavy vaping products to children through targeted advertisements online and on child-friendly television networks, fraudulently implying that the products are not harmful, and by attracting them to flavored vapes. The vaping manufacturing company is also accused of making it easier for children to purchase its products online by bypassing the legal age requirement for purchase.
The initial lawsuit was filed in 2019 by several California school systems, and several others in other states, represented by Frantz Law Group, have joined. In Tennessee the firm is partnered with Tennessee-based Lewis Thomason.
The litigation seeks to stop the marketing and sale of the flavored vapes.
The Greeneville City school board voted to join the mass action lawsuit in February, following a presentation from Shinoff via Zoom.
Director of Schools David McLain said Shinoff will give his presentation to the board in person on Thursday.
The board will also consider approval for an athletic insurance form for students participating in school athletics, recently reviewed by attorney Roger Woolsey, as well as an authorization agreement to allow McLain to purchase goods and equipment for the school system through cooperative purchasing agency Sourcewell.
The board will also consider multiple budget amendments and adjustments as well as obsolete or end-of-life technology items designated for surplus.
The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the James W. Parham Central Office board room. It will be livestreamed on the district’s YouTube channel.