A possible future course for career and technical education in Greene County Schools that would entail additions to Chuckey-Doak and West Greene high schools, and could effectively remove Greene County Schools from the Greene Technology Center, will be on the Greene County School Board’s agenda Thursday.
The county school board will meet beginning at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the Technology Center, 1121 Hal Henard Rd.
The board also convened on Friday for a workshop to hear details of the proposal, which the Greene County Commission requested the school system develop.
The proposed plan was created in response to a resolution made by Commissioner Teddy Lawing and passed by the commission in April instructing the school system to “explore, study and formulate a plan to relocate vocational education for Greene County high school students from the Greene Technology Center to one or more of the high schools in Greene County.”
Lawing and school system leaders noted difficulties for students to schedule the required two-class block at GTC in addition to all of their classes required for graduation and that students are reluctant to leave their home schools.
“We’re looking at putting six programs of study at two schools,” Director of Schools David McLain said. “We currently offer more than that at GTC, but we are trying to work on some logistics issues, and this is just a start. Who knows where this will evolve, but we have to start somewhere.”
The proposal on the board’s agenda for Thursday would involve a 22,848-square-foot addition to Chuckey-Doak High School and a 15,980-square-foot addition to West Greene High School.
Currently, the district offers programs that fall under the umbrella of CTE or vocational education at all four of the high schools as well as at the technology center, where courses like aviation, cosmetology and culinary arts are taught. Many of those programs involve dual enrollment opportunities with Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) Morristown.
All of the schools have active agriculture programs which encompass introductory welding instruction, but students who want to earn certifications currently do so at GTC.
The additions would give Chuckey-Doak and West Greene high schools space for full on-campus welding, auto mechanics, industrial electricity, health sciences, culinary arts and cosmetology programs at the schools.
Construction currently taught at the Thomas Howard McNeese Center next to GTC would be moved to Chuckey-Doak, which is also convenient to where TCAT is expected to begin building a new campus at the former Greene Valley Developmental Center campus.
Architect Dave Wright estimated the cost of the additions at about $400 per square foot but said he expected the projects to actually come in under that cost. He said construction would take about a year to a year and a half from groundbreaking.
McLain noted the commission’s commitment to funding the changes and said the district expects some increase in CTE funding from the state under the Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement (TISA), the new state funding model which will be implemented in 2023-24.
If passed by the board on Thursday, the proposal will be considered by the Greene County Commission in July.
Contracts with other educational entities like TCAT would add other opportunities for students at South and North Greene high schools. An agreement with Walters State would allow for the college’s Division of Workforce Training to provide welding certification courses at South Greene, where Dr. Anita Ricker, assistant dean of workforce training, said she piloted a new workforce training 101 course in the spring. She said students at South Greene are also able to access industrial electricity and CNA courses through Walters State.
McLain noted that the board will also consider a budget for the Technology Center for the upcoming 2022-23 school year on Thursday when it meets with the city school board for the joint meeting.
“We have budgeted this year to continue using the GTC this coming year, and we want our kids who have started programs there to be able to finish them,” McLain said.
In other business on Thursday the board will consider multiple grant budgets, agreements for Head Start Pre-K services, updates to the district’s grading policy and a final contract for Chartwells to remain the district’s food service provider.