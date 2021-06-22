The Greene County Board of Education will consider a grant on Thursday to cover the cost of salary and benefits for a special education intervention coach, a new progress monitoring tool and training for special education teachers.
The IDEA Partnership for Systemic Change (K-12) Implementation grant is in the amount of $100,000.
The board will also consider a second IDEA Partnership for Systemic Change (Preschool) Sustainability grant in the amount of $14,217 for the 2021-22 school year.
That funding is intended to improve educational outcomes for students ages 3-5 with disabilities through the purchase of instructional supplies and materials related to sensory issue manipulative and occupational therapy materials, according to the board agenda. The grant will also provide substitute teachers for nine teachers for three days each so that those teachers may complete professional development courses for National Association of Education of Young Children membership.
The board will also consider two memorandums of understanding for special education services during the 2021-22 school year with the Tennessee School for the Blind and Tennessee School for the Deaf. Special Education Supervisor for the district Dr. Melinda Pruitt said the relationship between the district and the schools has been in place, but the written memorandums of understanding are a new requirement from the state.
Also on the agenda is a budget revision for the purchase of a viewfinder for an architecture and construction program of study at the Thomas Howard McNeese Center.
The meeting will begin at 4:30 p.m. at the Greene Technology Center, 1121 Hal Henard Road.