A new vaping discipline procedure for all grade levels is on the Greene County Board of Education’s agenda for Thursday evening.
Other policies and procedures also on the agenda for routine review include ones related to personnel goals, claiming travel expenses and hiring procedures.
The board will also consider bids for playground equipment for Doak Elementary School and for paving at South Greene Middle, North Greene High and the Glenwood Education Center as well as requests for quotes for an addition to Chuckey-Doak Middle School and for HVAC work.
A memorandum of understanding between the board and district employees is also on the agenda, and the board will hear multiple reports and recognize multiple students and staff members.
The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the James W. Parham Central Office.