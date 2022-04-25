A memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Titan Display and Packaging for Greene County Schools' Bridges to Success program is on the agenda for Thursday's meeting of the Greene County Board of Education.
Bridges to Success is the district's work-based learning program for students with disabilities. Partnerships also exist with Amsee, Artazn and SumiRiko.
Also on the agenda is approval for construction of a small animal lab and a barn and shed at West Greene High School for use by the school's agriculture programs.
The board will also consider bids for numerous renovation projects. Among the projects, and related bids recommended by local architect Dave Wright, listed include PA system, door and carpet replacement at multiple schools; boiler removal and asbestos abatement at North Greene High School and partial re-roofing at Baileyton Elementary and Glenwood Educational Center.
Multiple end-of-year budget resolutions as well as updates to multiple policies are also on the agenda.
The meeting will start at 4:30 p.m. at the Greene Technology Center, 1121 Hal Henard Road.