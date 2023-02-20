The Greene County Board of Education will consider revisions to its grading system procedure when it meets Thursday.
The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the James W. Parham Central Office Complex.
The grading system revisions to be considered include giving grades A through F instead of pass or fail to students taking Career Technical Education (CTE) classes beginning in the 2023-24 school year.
Also, conduct grades will be pass or fail instead of satisfactory, needs improvement, or unsatisfactory.
The board also will consider procedures on interim student reports, along with policies, on first reading, related to reporting student progress and maintaining test security.
Also under new business the board will consider:
a contract with United Health Care Insurance Company;
SPARC grant;
Perkins Reserve Grant budget amendment;
non-faculty coaches;
math textbook adoption;
CTE Brick and Masonry Day;
technology surplus items;
an out-of-state field trip;
a surveillance system bid; and
a new procedure for requesting permission to show a movie.
The board also will consider a number of policy revisions on second reading and hear a CTE presentation.
Under recognition, the agenda includes Nadine Hopson, a Foster Grandparent at Doak Elementary School, and 10 teachers who participated in the Comprehensive Educational Resources (CER) Consortium.