County School Board To Consider School Calendar Mar 19, 2023 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Greene County Board of Education will consider the calendar for the 2024-25 school year when it meets Thursday.The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the James W. Parham Central Office Complex.The board also will consider addendums to the ESSER 3.0 Public Plan for Remaining Funds and the Health and Safety Plan.Budget related items for consideration include an overall budget amendment, a budget resolution related to textbooks, a Title III budget amendment, and an ELC grant budget revision.Other action items on the agenda include consideration of HVAC equipment bids, out-of-state field trips, and ESP summer field trips.Under old business, the board will consider routine revisions to two board policies on second reading: Reporting Student Progress and Maintaining Test Security.The presentation and celebrations portion of the agenda includes recognition of Spelling Bee winners and art students, and a presentation on Save the Children. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags School Systems Education Technology Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Arrest Made In Connection With 2021 Caitlin Crum Death Assistant Police Chief Indicted On Assault Count 3 Promoted At Andrew Johnson Bank December Car Fire Death Ruled Accidental Mosheim Teenager Killed In Crash Friday