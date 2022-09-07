County School Board To Hold Retreat Sep 7, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Greene County Board of Education will hold a school board retreat on Thursday starting at 5:30 p.m. at the West Greene High School library. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags School Board Greene County Board Retreat Education Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Greeneville Shuts Down Elizabethton Coffee & Creativity: Firefly Landing — Where Ideas Come To Light Fire Destroys Limestone Trailer, 2 Vehicles Judge Considers Lillelid Gun Fingerprint Tests Greeneville, Elizabethton Set For Latest Clash In Class 4A Rivalry