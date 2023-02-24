Career Technical Education (CTE) is “on the cusp of something big,” according to a detailed report presented Thursday night to the Greene County Board of Education.
The first of many success stories during the hourlong presentation featured high enrollment of 84 CTE students taking nursing, welding, and industrial maintenance at South Greene High School.
Anita Ricker, assistant dean of Workforce Training at Walters State Community College, said 12 of the 13 SGHS students in Industrial Maintenance have passed their pre-employment assessment and are workforce ready.
SGHS Principal Lori Wilhoit spoke about the CNA nursing program, noting that all students have been accepted to college, and two of them are working at a local nursing home for $25 an hour.
Board Member Minnie Banks said she has been retired from nursing for six years and still gets calls for work.
“The medical profession truly needs nurses,” Banks said.
Wilhoit expressed thanks to the community for providing supplies for the new nursing program, including beds, walkers, wheelchairs, scrubs, mannequins, and other items.
An article about the nursing students at South Greene appeared in the Feb. 15 edition of The Sun.
The CTE report also included information on industrial maintenance students at North Greene High School and welding students at Chuckey-Doak High School.
CTE Director Cindy Bowman added that a class called Teaching As A Profession has been added to the curriculum at West Greene High School, with 22 students enrolled.
In addition to the skills being taught in these CTE classes, a class called Workforce 101 is teaching a number of soft skills needed to be successful in the workplace, like ambition and punctuality, Ricker said.
C-DHS Principal Steve Broyles spoke about plans for a CTE Brick and Masonry Day, which were approved by the board.
“These are pathways for kids into a good career,” Broyles said.
“CTE is about to explode,” he said. “We’re on the cusp of something big.”
The Greene County School System has been moving toward having CTE classes based at all four high schools, rather than the Greene Technology Center.
Last year, Bowman said, 54% of Greene County high school students were CTE concentrators, meaning they earned three or more credits in a CTE program of study or career cluster.
A total of 335 graduates in the Class of 2022 were CTE concentrators.
Looking to the future, Bowman spoke about expanded opportunities with the new technology centers planned at C-DHS and WGHS.
She also listed more dual enrollment opportunities with Walters State Community College and Tennessee College of Applied Technology, expansion of work based learning, and more partnerships with business and industry.
“We’re trying to get our kids career and college ready before they get out of high school,” Bowman said.
Board member Larry Bible raised a possible concern related to a shortage of CTE certified instructors. McLain confirmed the concern, but said instructors’ schedules could allow them to teach multiple classes.
In other business, the board recognized Nadine Hopson for her dedication as a Foster Grandparent at Doak Elementary School.
A heartwarming video of students and staff from Doak described Hopson as the kindergarten queen.
Principal Sunshine Broyles and former principal Jennifer Teague, now a central office administrator, both thanked Hopson for her years of service to the school.
She also was described as a “true treasure,” and it was noted that she never missed a day during the pandemic.
McLain thanked Hopson on behalf of the school system and became emotional as he spoke of the strong work ethic of her generation.
The board also recognized 10 teachers for participating in the Niswonger Foundation’s Comprehensive Educational Resources consortium to help develop high-quality lesson plans for 30 school districts.
Those teachers are: Corey Allen, Audrey Brown, Joe Byrd, Jenifer Franklin, Jill Paris, Anna Ricker, Shelley Sluder, Melanie Smith, Mona Thomas and John Waggoner.
The board approved adoption of new math textbooks for all grades to align with new state standards.
The cost of the new textbooks totals $818,149, which is within the amount budgeted, according to Bill Ripley, assistant director of academics.
The board approved a bid totaling $138,184 from New Age Alarms and Communication for surveillance system equipment.
Procedures approved with no discussion included revisions to the grading system. The revisions call for giving grades A through F instead of pass or fail to students taking CTE classes beginning in the 2023-24 school year.
Also, conduct grades will be pass or fail instead of satisfactory, needs improvement, or unsatisfactory.
The board also approved procedures on interim student reports, along with policies, on first reading, related to reporting student progress and maintaining test security.
Under old business, minor revisions or updates were approved for several policies on second reading.
A full list of the board’s policies can be found at https://tsba.net/greene-county-board-of-education-policy-manual/ .
Other action items approved with little or no discussion included: UnitedHealthcare Insurance contract for speech/language and occupational therapy services, a $100,000 grant to purchase items for CTE programs, a $600 amendment to the Perkins Reserve Grant, surplus technology items that will be recycled by Livingstone Recycling, and an out-of-state field trip for NGHS students to conduct scientific research with NASA in Pasadena, Calif.
The board also approved the following non-faculty coaches: Gary Zirkle, baseball assistant at North Greene Middle School; Talley Bailey, softball at NGMS; Jaelyn Casteel, tennis assistant at SGHS; Gabriel Fuller, track and field assistant at SGHS; and Dustyn Smith, baseball assistant at South Greene Middle School.
The board voted 5-2 for a new procedure requiring teachers to submit a form requesting permission to show a movie in class.
The form asks if the teacher has previewed the movie, its title and rating, the date and time the movie will be shown, the purpose, and how the movie is related to the curriculum.
Board Member Mark Rothe said he did not want to require teachers to complete another form, and this one is unnecessary because the teachers should be trusted to show movies.
Rothe voted no and encouraged the other board members to vote no. Stacey Franklin was the only other board member to vote against the form.