The Greene County Board of Education will consider approving multiple bids, including for desk shields and air purifiers, during its meeting on Thursday.
The board will also consider bids for a new school bus as well as a revised job description for a new technology-related position. The position of technology support teacher was created in August 2020 for one year only, but is now being revised to a position called student device coordinator, which will stay in place for the foreseeable future.
Also on the agenda are multiple budget amendments to adjust for grants and expenses, approval for sale or demolition of unusable transportation vehicles that received no bids, an adjustment to the 2021-22 academic calendar that moves a professional development day from March to May and a 2022-23 academic calendar for first review.
Butch Patterson of the Town of Greeneville Parks & Recreation Department has submitted a request to appear before the board Thursday evening to discuss use of fields and gyms, and the board will also hear an update from representatives of Schneider Electric on the district’s HVAC replacement and energy efficiency project.
The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the James W. Parham Central Office board room. It will be livestreamed on the district’s YouTube channel.