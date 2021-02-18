Multiple people were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle wreck involving a Greene County Schools bus.
The crash happened about 2:15 p.m. Thursday on Highway 11E at Twin Barns Road near Mosheim.
The school system vehicle, a minibus, struck the driver’s side of a Chevrolet van. A pickup truck was also involved. The pickup rolled over.
Authorities on the scene say two children, the driver and an aide were on the bus. Neither child was injured. The bus driver and aide were taken to the hospital to be checked out.
The drivers of the van and pickup were also taken the hospital. The extent of their injuries was unclear.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the wreck.
More details will be reported as they are available.