Greene County Schools employees will see a 5% raise in the 2021-22 school year largely due to increased local sales tax collections, Director of Schools David McLain told the board Thursday evening.
After state funding for teacher raises budgeted for the past school year was slashed due to COVID-19, McLain said that rewarding teachers and other staff for their hard work throughout the past year was seen as the top priority in developing the upcoming school year’s budget.
“The big key for a lot of discussion in this office, I think, was certainly the hard work our certified and classified staff have done this year,” McLain said. “I know there was certainly a lot of discussion about trying to give those employees a raise this year. We did build in this budget a 5% raise for certified and classified staff, which is huge.”
The budget initially had a $1.39 million deficit with local tax collections listed as consistent with the previous year, McLain explained, but he said the addition of increased sales and property tax collection, as well as some rearrangements in the budget, allowed district finance staff to balance the budget at just under $53.9 million. He said the district also absorbed the cost of a 5% increase in health insurance costs districtwide and moved some employees’ pay into the general school fund and out of federal funding in order to align those employees’ actual duties with their salary’s funding source.
“The biggie, no doubt, is the 5% pay increase,” McLain said. “Once the budget was completed, we did put revenues from sales tax as flat from last year at $6 million. We had a deficit of $1.39 million, but we do feel, and we’ve had some word, that certainly this past year sales tax revenue has been up a lot.”
He said sales tax revenue in the budget proposed and approved Thursday evening was increased from the $6 million listed in the draft sent to board members and media ahead of the meeting to more than $7.3 million based on increased collections.
McLain explained that funding from local option sales tax is split between Greeneville City and Greene County Schools at 2 and 3 cents respectively, while a nickel stays at the point of collection, he said, and tax from online sales being collected locally contributed significantly to the increase.
“The reason that’s up is that online, it used to be when you bought from Amazon, that wasn’t necessarily taxed locally. It now is,” McLain explained. “That started around October 2019, and we didn’t start seeing that increase in sales tax revenue until about December 2019. We’ve actually had the whole fiscal year this year of seeing that at about $7.3 million, so that’s basically what we have budgeted, and we hope that it stays there.”
Property tax was also increased from the approximately $6.6 million originally listed, based on funding received for the 2020-21 school year, by $125,000.
Board members were supportive of the pay raise.
“I want it for sure to be out there that this school board appreciates everything our certified, classified and central office staff — everyone that worked hard this year during these trying times in the pandemic,” said Board Chair Rick Tipton. “We weren’t able to give you anything last year, but we hope this 5% increase in your salary shows how much we really do appreciate everything everyone does for the Greene County School System.”
Board member Mark Rothe said he is proud of how the school system and community came together during the pandemic.
“COVID represented a complete change in how we operate and our social construct,” Rothe said. “For everyone associated with Greene County Schools to overcome — it’s easy to be magnanimous when things are good and there’s lots of money, but adversity is the measure of a group. I am proud to support this budget.”
Board member Minnie Banks also voiced support for the budget and raise.
“The teachers and this office has worked so hard, and we’ve had a really hard year,” Banks said. “I know when Clark and I started on the plans for schools to open in the pandemic, you all followed everything we asked you to do and the teachers did, too. You’re a wonderful group of people, and I thank you.”
The board also approved a capital projects fund for the upcoming school year that included a $100,000 increase to local option sales tax revenue, bringing that total listed in the approved budget to $700,000. That budget is balanced at just over $1.3 million.
McLain also shared a student-made video highlighting teachers of the year as well as those retiring this year. He said when the video is finished, it will be shared with all teachers and staff as well as publicly.
The board will consider the budget for the Greene Technology Center when they meet in June with the Greeneville City Board of Education for the next Joint board meeting. All three boards will meet at the technology center June 24, starting with the Greene County Board of Education at 4:30 p.m.