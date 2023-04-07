County School To Meet In Called Session Apr 7, 2023 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Greene County Board of Education will meet in called session at noon Monday, April 10, at the James W. Parham Central Office Complex Board Room.The only agenda item is consideration of bids for the Chuckey-Doak Middle School renovation project. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Construction Industry Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Gunshots Fired At Asheville Highway House Corgis Of Greeneville Hosts 1st Meet And Greet Tim Ward Reflects On 33-Year Law Enforcement Career Property Reassessment Notices Being Mailed Out New Greeneville Fire Station Dedicated