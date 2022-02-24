Heavy rains Wednesday and overnight brought floods that forced Greene County Schools to make bus route changes for Thursday morning.
Expected additional rain could cause more flooding.
Director of Schools David McLain said most of the affected roads are in the Lick Creek Valley area.
He said buses would not be able to travel the following roads Thursday morning: Marvin, Flatwoods, Delta Valley, Reed, Burkey, Pottertown, Toby, Crumley, Croff Kirk, Spears Dykes, John Graham, Holland, Kennytown, Carters Valley, Weems Chapel, Union, Carpenters Chapel, Soot Mill and Glades.
He also asked parents driving students to North Greene Middle School to enter the school property from the Horton Highway side.
According to the National Weather Service, which has issued a hazardous weather outlook warning for Greene and several other counties, more rain can be expected.
This includes the possibility of thunderstorms Thursday and Thursday night, as well as a cold front, and any additional rainfall is likely to become runoff and potentially cause more flooding, according to the warning.