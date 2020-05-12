Final preparations to open three new middle schools in the fall are reflected in the Greene County School System’s proposed budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year, but the school system is expecting to receive less state funding this year than last year.
The Greene County Board of Education met via Zoom for a budget workshop in which Budget Director Diane Coles presented the proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
The proposed budget looks to provide several positions to staff for the new South Greene, North Greene and West Greene middle schools including a principal and two assistant principals. It also includes the addition of two nurses in order to place a nurse in each school as well as funding for the northeast Tennessee regional curriculum director position.
Raises for permanent employees of 1.5 percent for certified teachers and 2.5 percent for eligible classified staff were budgeted as well as a five percent increase in employees’ health insurance beginning in January.
Coles and Director of Schools David McLain told school board members that an estimate for the next year’s state Basic Education Program funding has been received and it is roughly $411,000 less than the school system received last year due to declining enrollment. McLain said this cuts funding for 12 professional positions.
“We’re trying to compensate for what we’re losing from the state,” said Board Chairman Rick Tipton.
Coles said a drop in sales tax revenue is also anticipated due to coronavirus closures.
As proposed the revenues included in the budget total slightly more than $51 million with expenditures that leave about $155,000 left uncovered despite strategic budget cuts.
The school system’s revised operating budget for the 2019-20 school year is $54 million.
MIDDLE SCHOOLS
In the Greene County School System’s ongoing project to create three new middle schools, DeBusk Elementary School will reopen as South Greene Middle School and Ottway Elementary School will be North Greene Middle School at the start of the 2020-21 school year. The current 6-8 facilities at Mosheim will become West Greene Middle School while students in kindergarten through fifth grade will continue to be housed in other facilities on the campus as Mosheim Elementary School.
These new middle schools will join the school system’s existing middle school, Chuckey-Doak, as feeder schools for the district’s four high schools.
The proposed general fund budget for Greene County Schools includes a new principal for West Greene as well as an assistant principal at South and North Greene middle schools.
McLain said enough was budgeted for each middle school to have both a principal and an assistant principal in part because of extracurricular activities after school.
“That’s a tough burden on a middle school principal,” McLain said, for a principal alone to manage the variety of after school and extracurricular activities the school system plans to offer.
Also relating to the middle school project is the addition of two new guidance counselors in order to ensure that each of the new middle schools will have a guidance counselor position.
One new secretary or bookkeeper position was included in the proposed budget for West Greene Middle School to give the elementary and middle school at the site each its own individual in that role.
Board member Clark Justis expressed concerns about hours for the school system’s secretaries and bookkeepers, as some of those positions currently work seven-hour days, and suggested making the hours for all of those positions eight hours. Justis said a situation where no one is present in the school office could present a safety issue in the event of an emergency, if a parent or staff member is trying to reach a school principal and is unable to get through.
McLain said bringing each of the secretary and bookkeeper positions to eight hours per day would cost an additional $28,000 not included in the proposed budget. After some discussion about scheduling, Tipton recommended the cost be added to the budget for the board to vote on.
An additional estimated cost of $12,000 compared to last year for technology was budgeted to supply internet and phone connections into unequipped rooms in the new middle schools that will become offices.
Technology Coordinator Jason Patrick pointed out that technology is an area federal CARES Act money can be applied to, but an estimate of what the school system will receive through the CARES Act was not discussed.
OTHER EXPENDITURES
Also included in the budget as proposed are two nurses — one for Camp Creek Elementary School and the other for West Greene Middle School.
McLain said this addition was included in the budget in order to have a nurse at each school, which was considered particularly important due to the coronavirus.
Camp Creek is currently the only Greene County school without a nurse on staff, and McLain said he preferred for West Greene Middle to have its own nurse rather than share with Mosheim Elementary as there will be over 900 students between the two schools in the fall.
McLain pointed out that state Basic Education Program funding will only cover two school nurses, leaving the remaining 15 medical positions to be funded by local money.
Board member Brian Wilhoit brought up the medical center at 2880 Camp Creek Road as a lower cost possibility for medical services at Camp Creek Elementary School, while board member Minnie Banks expressed preference for a staff member at each school with disease control expertise to help guide teachers.
“I think someone with some background in infection control is going to be needed in these schools because we’re going to go back to school in an unusual situation if we go back in the fall,” Banks said.
Board members agreed to present the cost to the county commission.
The proposed budget also includes $15,000, or two to three dollars per student, for the northeast Tennessee regional curriculum director position, which will begin the process of compiling educational resources for use in the Comprehensive Instructional Program or curriculum consortium.
The program, modeled on a successful program in Southwest Virginia, will allow teachers in participating school systems to share successful lesson plans and materials that will then be made available for other instructors searching for good classroom resources.
The Greene County Board of Education voted in favor of joining the curriculum consortium in January, and McLain told the board in April that the process was moving quickly and that the position was being advertised.
The Greene County Board of Education’s next regularly scheduled meeting is May 28 at 5:30 p.m.