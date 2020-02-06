County schools will be closed again Friday due to flooding and some impassable roads, Superintendent David McClain said Thursday afternoon.
Dozens of roads throughout Greene County were under water Thursday morning, and persistent heavy rainfall was expected to continue through the day.
County schools closed Thursday due to road flooding, particularly in sections of the north end of Greene County, schools Superintendent David McClain said in a recorded phone message. Greeneville City Schools remained open Thursday. School system officials said they would monitor the weather situation throughout the morning.
The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society also closed due to weather.
A flash flood watch is in effect throughout Greene County, according to the National Weather Service. The National Weather Service extended a flood warning for Greene County until 7 p.m. on Thursday by mid-day. The flood warning was originally scheduled to end by lunchtime.
Most of the roads that are closed are posted. Interim Emergency Management Agency Director Heather Sipe advised motorists to obey all road closed sides and not go around barricades.
If a motorist encounters a flooded roadway, Sipe said it is best to "turn around and not drown. It is better to not to attempt to drive through it."
Steady rainfall began Wednesday and continued throughout the night into Thursday.
According to the National Weather Service, areas of Greene County received 2 to 3 inches of rainfall overnight, depending on location. An additional 1 to 2 inches are possible for the remainder of Thursday with a half inch of snow or rainfall predicted on Friday.
Highway Department crews began monitoring rising waters throughout Greene County overnight Wednesday and closed sections of numerous roads were closed due to running water over pavement.
Gary Rector, highway department coordinator, said Thursday morning that many roads in low-lying areas near creeks and other waterways throughout the county were under water.
“Stay home if you don’t have to get out. If you have to get out, avoid water (on roads). There’s no telling how deep it is,” Rector advised motorists.
Highway Department crews had posted signs on at least 30 roads as of about 7 a.m. Thursday and were monitoring the situation on other roads, Rector said.
He said there is flooding throughout areas of northern Greene County, the Mosheim area and in the Camp Creek and Greystone communities of the South Greene section of the county. Lick Creek and its tributaries were over their banks, officials said.
Poplar Springs, Mt. Carmel and Blue Springs and Murray Creek roads were all flooded in sections.
Highway Department crews were working to repair a culvert on Poplar Springs that washed away overnight between Smith Hollow Road and Hillcut Road, Sipe said, resulting in that road being closed.
Other roads officials said are closed or high water include Pottertown Road, sections of Horton Highway and Kingsport Highway, South Rufe Taylor Road, Gap Creek Road, Midway Road, sections of West Main Street in Greeneville, and Carpenters Chapel Road.
If an individual needs to report a flooded road, they are asked to either call the EMA office at 798-1729 or 9-1-1 at its non-emergency number, 638-8663, Sipe said.
The flooding potential of the Nolichucky River is being closely monitored by officials.
David Crockett Birthplace State Park has closed access to the boat ramp at the river and to the Homestead area due to concern about the rainfall and potential flooding.
Sipe is in contact with the U.S. Forest Service about recreation areas such as Horse Creek.
The interim EMA director said she is also contacting campgrounds along the Nolichucky as well as residents to make preparations for possible evacuation if the river reaches flood stages.
River levels at the dam at the Asheville Highway and at Embreeville are being closely watched by Sipe. As of 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the dam, the level was 45.37. During this time of the year, the average water level at the dam is 42.45.
At Embreeville, the river is expected to crest after midnight on Friday at 9.45 feet, Sipe said. The "action" stage for evacuations and other preparatory measures is 10 feet with the minimum flood stage at 12 feet.
While county schools were closed, McClain said ESP locations at South Greene, Mosheim and Doak Elementary would be open Thursday.