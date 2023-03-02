Greene County Schools will be closed Friday due to forecast rain, high winds and storms in the forecast, school system officials announced Thursday afternoon.
Greene County will be under a high wind warning from 10 a.m. Friday until 4 a.m. Saturday.
The county will also be in the “slight risk” category for isolated tornadoes as the weather system moves through the area Friday into Saturday morning, according to the Greene County Office of Emergency Management.
“Friday will be very windy across the area, and a line of storms could bring additional wind damage and the possibility of isolated tornadoes,” said Letisha Ricker, operations officer for the Greene County Office of Emergency Management.
Substantial rainfall early Thursday flooded some roads in Greene County and likely contributed to a pair of wrecks that shut traffic down on a section of northbound Interstate 81 for more than five hours.
“Waters from last night are receding in some of the smaller streams, but with more rain potential overnight those may easily cause flooding again. We still have numerous covered roads within the county,” Ricker said Thursday afternoon.
The high wind warning includes the possibility of wind gusts up to 60 mph in the lower valleys, with 30 to 50 mph wind gusts at lower elevations. Wind gusts on the highest mountain peaks can be between 60 and 70 mph.
The forecast as of Thursday calls for storms to move into the western section of Greene County between 4 and 7 p.m. Friday “and the rest of the county falling into the after 7 p.m. time frame,” Ricker said.
Friday’s high temperature is forecast by the National Weather Service at about 73 degrees.
Greene County Schools were also closed Thursday because of flooded roads in some sections of the county.
Heavy rainfall early Thursday may have been a contributing factor in several wrecks on northbound I-81 in the Exit 23 area.
Both lanes of northbound I-81 were reopened about 7:15 a.m. Thursday, Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesman Mark Nagi said.
First responders were on the scene of an earlier wreck when two 18-wheelers collided about 1:15 a.m. Thursday in the area of the 26 mile marker. One of the drivers suffered injuries and was taken by Greene County-Greeneville EMS to a hospital.
“(The wreck) was blocking the interstate. It was a safety issue,” county Emergency Management Director Heather Sipe said.
A tanker truck involved was carrying about 8,900 gallons of gasoline. No fire was reported, but a county hazardous materials team responded to the crash. Others on scene included the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department, Town of Mosheim Fire Department, the Greeneville-Greene County Emergency & Rescue Squad, TDOT, Casper’s Wrecker Service and emergency management personnel.
The gasoline in the tanker truck was transferred to another vehicle, Nagi said.
The THP investigated both wrecks early Thursday on northbound I-81 and issued preliminary crash reports.
The crash involving the tanker truck and tractor-trailer occurred about 1:30 a.m. A Kenworth tractor-trailer driven by 61-year-old Allen Wagner, of Virginia, was northbound and merged with traffic to the right because of an earlier crash at the 27 mile marker.
The tractor-trailer struck the back of the tanker truck, driven by 53-year-old Figueroa German, of Illinois. The rig crossed the center line before coming to rest in the median. The tanker transporting gasoline began leaking fuel, prompting a response by hazmat crews, according to a THP report.
German was taken by Greeneville-Greene County EMS to Johnson City Medical Center. His condition was not available Thursday. Wagner was not injured. Charges are pending against German.
Traffic was being diverted to one lane at the time of the wreck because of the earlier crash. About 12:35 a.m. Thursday, a Chevrolet Equinox sport utility vehicle driven by 24-year-old old Adrianna Beard, of an unspecified Tennessee address, was northbound when it “hydroplaned” and ran off the left side of I-81 into the median, striking “multiple trees” before coming to a stop, a crash report states.
Beard suffered injuries and was taken to Johnson City Medical Center. Her condition was not available Thursday.
Heavy rainfall continued into Thursday morning, causing flooding on some Greene County roads.
“We have multiple roads flooded in the usual flood-prone areas and even unusual areas are flooding because everything is so saturated,” Sipe said.
Driver caution Friday is advised.