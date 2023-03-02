County Schools Closed Friday Mar 2, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Greene County Schools will be closed Friday, March 3, due to rain, high winds and storms in the forecast, school system officials announced Thursday afternoon. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Meteorology Trade School Systems Education Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Benefit Meal, Auction Set March 4 For Jeremy Cutshaw Overturned Tractor-Trailer Forces Newport Highway Detours Traffic Must Detour Around Part Of Newport Highway Wednesday Evening New Tractor Supply Store Nearing Completion Mother Of Caitlin Crum Still Seeks Answers In 2021 Death