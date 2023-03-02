Rain-slicked roads may have contributed to a collision between a tractor-trailer and a tanker truck about 1:15 a.m. Thursday near the 26.6 mile marker of northbound Interstate 81 in Greene County. One driver was injured.
This tanker truck and a tractor-trailer collided about 1:15 a.m. Thursday on northbound Interstate 81 in the area of mile marker 26.6. The northbound interstate in the area of the wreck was shut down until about 7:30 a.m. Thursday while the crash scene was cleared.
Greene County Schools are closed Thursday because of flooded roads in some sections of the county, Director of Schools David McLain said in a phone message.
The county schools central office and ESP programs will be open on a normal schedule.
Torrential rainfall overnight may have been a contributing factor in several wrecks on northbound Interstate 81, including one that shut the busy roadway down from about 1:30 until about 7 a.m.
Both lane of northbound I-81 were reopened about 7:30 a.m. Thursday, county Office of Emergency Management Director Heather Sipe said.
First responders were on the scene of another wreck nearby when the two 18-wheelers collided about 1:15 a.m. in the area of the 26 mile marker. One of the drivers suffered injuries and was taken by Greene County-Greeneville EMS to a hospital, Sipe said.
“(The wreck) was blocking the interstate. It was a safety issue,” Sipe said.
The tanker truck was carrying 8,600 gallons of gasoline. No fire was reported, but the county Haz-Mat Team responded to the crash scene. Others on scene included the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department, Town of Mosheim Fire Department, the Greeneville-Greene County Emergency & Rescue Squad, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Casper’s Wrecker Service and emergency management personnel.
Heavy rainfall overnight caused flooding on roads along Lick Creek and in other sections of the county.
“We have multiple roads flooded in the usual flood-prone areas and even unusual areas are flooding because everything is so saturated,” Sipe said about 6:30 a.m. Thursday.
Water is pooling on some roads, including sections of I-81. Driver caution is advised, Sipe said.
Forecasts Wednesday called for about 2 inches of rain to fall overnight as the first of two storm systems moved through the region.