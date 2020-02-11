Greene County Schools will be closed Tuesday "due to rain continuing this morning and water levels rising" Director of Schools David McClain said today.
Greeneville City Schools will be on a two-hour delay on Tuesday. Central Offices will open at 8:30 am.
ESP at Debusk, Mosheim and Doak schools will be open on a regular schedule. Students should bring a bag lunch.
The school system central office will be open on a regular schedule.
The National Weather Service advised school officials Monday night there could be a strong band of showers moving through Greene County about 3 a.m. through noon Tuesday, bringing a high potential for flooding.