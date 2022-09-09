Greene County Schools are rebounding well from COVID-19 pandemic declines, according to testing data presented Thursday night at a retreat of the Greene County Board of Education.
Following a two-year pause, the school board resumed its annual workshop-style retreats, meeting for two hours in the library of West Greene High School.
It was the first official meeting for newly elected board members Larry Bible, Gary Compton, and Stacey Franklin.
The workshop, attending by nearly all of the Central Office staff, began with a report on Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) scores from Jennifer Teague, district testing coordinator. She showed bar charts of state testing data released this summer, comparing Greene County’s proficiency (percentage of meeting or exceeding expectations) over the past three years.
In grades three through eight math, all grades increased their proficiency from 2021 to 2022. Grade eight math even exceeded 2019 pre-pandemic proficiency, which was at 36.8 percent then declined to 30.4 percent in 2021 and then increased to 43.7 percent in 2022. No state testing was held in 2020.
In grades three through eight English language arts (ELA), similar gains were seen in grades five, six and eight. In grades three through eight combined in ELA, proficiency was at 27.9 percent in 2019, 21.3 percent in 2021, and 30.2 percent in 2022.
Director of Schools David McLain told the board that Greene County’s ability to rebound from post pandemic declines is “very exciting to us.”
“We’re recovering very quickly and very nicely, compared to most places,” he said.
While the board reviewed Greene County’s comparisons with state proficiency, Cindy Bowman, high school supervisor, attributed lower numbers in high school English to the high rate of teacher turnover.
Compton asked why turnover has been high among high school English teachers, and McLain attributed the issue to teacher stress from test scores being used as a measure of success.
Teague also reported the following successes:
- For six years in a row, Greene County Schools earned a Level 5, the highest level in the Tennessee Value-Added Assessment System (TVAAS).
- 41 of 146 school districts in Tennessee had a composite score of 5, putting Greene County in the top 28 percent.
- 162 teachers had a Teacher Effect (Growth) Score, including 63 at Level 5.
- Eight schools earned Level 5, including Chuckey, Doak, and Mosheim elementary, South Greene High School, and all four middle schools. “You all as a school board made the right decision to move forward with the middle school concept,” she said.
- Nine districts swept the overall scores with a 5 in composite, literacy, numeracy, literacy and numeracy, science, and social studies, putting Greene County in the top 6.2 percent. “When you look at the per-pupil expenditures for all nine, we’re at the bottom of that list,” McLain noted. “I’m very proud of our data.”
- 12 students achieved 13 perfect scores, up from zero in 2021. “Students are the heart and the core of this system, and we want to celebrate them,” she said.
McLain also reported that Greene County had met the state level in ACT scores, which has never happened since requirements changed and 95 percent of students started taking the college entrance exam.
Teague identified five areas of need in grades K-5 ELA, based on data and feedback from teachers:
- Students may not be reading enough.
- Students may not be writing enough.
- Foundational skills may not be emphasized enough in grades K-2.
- The Wit & Wisdom curriculum fails to cover some standards.
- Teachers may not fully understand the standards or recognized depth of standards.
Teague concluded her report with a quote by professional distance runner Gabe Grunewald that says “It’s okay to struggle. It’s not okay to give up.”
Referencing the post pandemic rebound in test scores, Teague praised teachers and said, “Look at what they’ve accomplished by their hard work and by never giving up.”
The board also reviewed its five-year goals for student achievement, which are slated to be considered for adoption at its October meeting, according to Chris Malone, federal programs director.
They also reviewed the latest enrollment numbers and heard a report on expansion of Chuckey-Doak Middle School.
An article on enrollment and the C-DMS expansion will appear in a future edition of The Sun.