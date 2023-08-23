Naloxone Administration Training

School resource officers assigned to Greene County Schools, school administrators and others who work with juveniles attended a recent training session at South Greene High School for a refresher course on administering naloxone, which is used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. Conducting the training session in conjunction with the Greene County Anti-Drug Coalition was Brooke Burleson of the Sullivan County Anti-Drug Coalition. Burleson is regional overdose prevention coordinator for the area.

 Photo Special To The Sun/Cindy Wilhoit


  