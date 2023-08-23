Click the image to the left and log in for your exclusive reader perks
School resource officers assigned to Greene County Schools, school administrators and others who work with juveniles attended a recent training session at South Greene High School for a refresher course on administering naloxone, which is used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. Conducting the training session in conjunction with the Greene County Anti-Drug Coalition was Brooke Burleson of the Sullivan County Anti-Drug Coalition. Burleson is regional overdose prevention coordinator for the area.
