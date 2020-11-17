The former Greene County Election Commission building is for sale.
On Monday, the Greene County Commission voted to declare the office building surplus property and to sell it at public auction. The commission rejected a proposal from the Walters State Community College Foundation to purchase the building at 118 N. Main St., for $90,000.
As part of the resolution approved, the sale of the property will have to be confirmed by the County Commission, giving it the authority to reject a selling price.
The vote came after extended discussion about the foundation’s proposal and the price.
Commissioner Lyle Parton expressed concern that if the proposal was accepted, the county would be receiving less than the property’s appraised value and said other options needed to be explored before it was sold.
Chris Cates, representing the Walters State Foundation, explained that the $90,000 represented funds that were raised for the purpose of purchasing the facility, which is adjacent to the WSCC Niswonger Campus downtown. The Walters State Foundation is a nonprofit organization separate from the college and the official fundraising arm for the institution.
When asked about Walters State’s proposed use for the building, Cates said the college was looking at it as an office for its campus security that could serve as an entry point for visitors. The first step, he said, would be to determine how much upgrades would cost for the facility and submit a proposal to the state.
The building has been vacant since the Election Commission and the Greene County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security moved during the summer to the facility at 311 CCU Blvd., off the 11E Bypass.
One of the reasons for that move was the amount of repairs and upgrades that would be needed if the county continued to use the Main Street facility for the public. The building is in the need of a new roof as well as plumbing, wiring and handicapped accessibility upgrades.
Commissioner Robin Quillen said she had been approached by two different parties that had interest in purchasing the building after learning of the proposal from Walters State.
Asked about the sale process, County Attorney Roger Woolsey advised the County Commission that it could designate how the property would be sold after declaring it surplus, which is the first step. The other option in selling the office building would be to accept sealed bids. He noted that 10 parking spaces in the lot beside the building also used by Walters State would go with the property if sold.
As part of the motion, the commission approved expenditures needed for advertising the sale. Courthouse Security Officer Charles Morelock, who is also an auctioneer, volunteered his services to the county for the sale.
OTHER ACTION
In other business, the commission approved a resolution authorizing the Greene County Highway and Greene County Solid Waste departments to share the former Trantham’s Garage property at the intersection of Asheville Highway and Amity Road, allowing the Highway Department to utilize the entirety of the garage building for salt storage for snow removal and the Solid Waste Department to continue to operate the Debusk Convenience Center, which is also located on the property.
According to the resolution, the building is to be updated and renovated with the labor provided by the Highway Department and the materials and other costs paid for from the county’s undesignated fund balance.
During discussion of the resolution, Quillen asked that the option of constructing a new shelter for the salt be considered due to the extensive work that is needed for the current garage building.
In other business related to the Highway Department, the commission authorized the purchase of an asphalt paver at a cost of up to $387,616 using funds from the Highway Department’s undesignated reserve fund balance.
Road Superintendent Kevin Swatsell said funds to be received from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for the spring flooding last year will be used to replace those funds in the undesignated fund balance once received.
The commission also approved a $327,376 appropriation, funded through a state coronavirus aid grant the county has received, for the purchase of a new computer-aided dispatch (CAD) system and associated server equipment for Greeneville-Greene County 911.
Two appropriations by the Election Commission from grant funds were also approved. One provides for $57,768 in expenditures for additional supplies and personnel expenses due to the coronavirus pandemic from the CARES Act Grant distributed through the Tennessee Division of Elections Help America Vote Act program. The other involves $25,000 from a state Election Security Assistance grant for supplies and materials.
Greene County Administrator of Elections Donna Burgner was recognized during the meeting as the county’s Leader of the Month for November for her leadership in the recent federal and state election.