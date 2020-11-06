The Greene County Commission will consider a proposal for the sale of the former Greene County Election Office at its meeting later this month.
The Walters State Community College Foundation has submitted a proposal to purchase the building at 118 N. Main St. from the county for $90,000, according to Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison. The mayor told the commission’s Budget and Finance Committee about the proposal at its meeting Wednesday.
A resolution will be considered by the commission at its Nov. 16 meeting, which seeks to have the property declared surplus and to authorize the mayor to accept the proposal from the Walters State Foundation, which is a nonprofit organization and the official fundraising arm for the college. While institutionally related, the foundation is a separate legal entity from the college.
The building, which is next to WSCC’s Niswonger campus, has been vacant since the Election Commission and the Greene County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security moved during the summer to the facility at 311 CCU Blvd., which is off the 11E Bypass.
The county purchased the CCU Boulevard property, which was the former location of Consumer Credit Union, in 2019. The commission approved the purchase in August of that year, primarily as a solution for the need for additional space for the Election Commission.
With the purchase of new voting machines larger than what had previously been used, more storage space was needed by the Election Commission than what was available at the North Main Street office. Once voting machines are certified for an election, they are required by state regulation to be stored in a secure location within the Election Commission office until their transport to polling places.
The North Main Street location also had limited parking available as it was provided six spaces by Walters State in its lot next to the building as well as on-street spaces. The facility is also in the need of an estimated $75,000-$100,000 in repairs and improvements, including a new roof.
The option of selling the North Main property to help offset some of the cost of the CCU Boulevard property purchase was also discussed.
In action items, the Budget and Finance Committee approved resolutions for the allocation of grant funds received by the Sheriff’s Department, the Election Commission and the county. All will be considered by the full commission at its November meeting.
The Sheriff’s Department grants include $178,761 it receives annually, including funding for mental health evaluation transportation.
The Election Commission grants are provided by the Tennessee Division of Elections Help America Vote Act program. One is a $25,000 election security assistance grant and the other is from CARES Act funds funneled through the program to local elections commissions to help with additional expenditures occurring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Another resolution involves the use of $327,376 in state grant funds received by the county due to the pandemic for the purchase of a new computer-aided dispatch system and associated software for the 911 Emergency Communications System. The allocation of the grant funds has already been approved by the commission, but the resolution is needed for accounting purposes now that a final cost is known.
The committee also gave its approval to a resolution for the purchase of a new asphalt paver for Highway Department to replace an aging machine for which repair parts are no longer available. The funds are to be taken from the department’s undesignated reserve fund balance, but are expected to be reimbursed by funds the department is to receive from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for spring flooding.