Purchases of desk shields and air purifiers to make classroom environments safer for students and teachers will be considered this month by the Greene County Commission.
A resolution to transfer $600,000 from Greene County School System’s unassigned fund balance to a budget line item for instructional equipment gained the approval of the Commission’s Budget and Finance Committee on Wednesday. The resolution will be considered by the full commission at its meeting on Feb. 16.
Funds the school system will receive from a second round the CARES Act will be used to reimburse the $600,000, Diane Coles, finance director for the school system told the committee.
The transfer will allow the school system to order the desk shields and air purifiers now to accelerate their placement as measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Once the CARES Act funds are received, they will reimburse the school system monies used for the purchase, Coles explained.
The school system received about $1.5 million from the first round of CARES Act funding and expects to receive about $6.55 million in the second round, she said.
In other school system related action, the committee gave its approval to a resolution that would budget $9 million for a multi-year project to reduce energy costs and in turn, provide from the savings to fund HVAC replacement within facilities.
The County Commission approved a bond issuance in October to fund the project. The school system has contracted with Schneider Electric Buildings Americas, Inc., to implement measures to help improve energy efficiency within school system facilities and address issues with aging HVAC systems within the schools, a majority of which are nearing the end of their life expectancy.
The resolution reflects the inclusion of the funds within the system’s Capital Projects School Fund and its allocation within budgeted expenditures now that the bond has been issued.
Schneider Electric began work late last month on the project, Coles said. The measures are to be completed in phases, including installation of LED lighting at all the school and system facilities, water conservation improvements, mechanical load management, telephone upgrades and automation.
A resolution was also approved to amend the school system’s general purpose budget to reflect $199,990 in new revenues, including a new STEM grant for the vocational program for middle school students and contributions including one from Chartwells food service.
The committee also approved a resolution for the appropriation of up to $3,800 for computer upgrades in the Greene County Circuit Court’s office.