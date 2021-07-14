A Greene County Highway Department employee was badly shaken Monday afternoon when the tractor he was driving was struck by a car whose driver was killed, but is now recovering at home.
Amanda Sayler, 37, apparently lost control of a car she was driving in the 300 block of Doc Hawkins Road and it struck the tractor driven by 55-year-old Jeffrey Brown, of Afton. Sayler died in the crash. A 16-year-old passenger was injured and airlifted to Johnson City Medical Center.
The condition of the 16-year-old was not available Wednesday. The Tennessee Highway Patrol investigated the crash.
Brown had finished mowing with the tractor for the day and was driving toward North Greene High School about 4:30 p.m. Monday when the car veered off the road, overcorrected and hit the tractor.
Brown was treated at a hospital and later released, county Attorney Roger Woolsey said. A county vehicle was following the tractor and signage indicating mowing was going on was posted, Woolsey said.
Arrangements for Sayler are incomplete.