Greene County is under a slight to enhanced risk for severe weather on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
“Please be weather aware today,” said Heather Sipe, director of the Greeneville/Greene County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security.
“Our weather has been in a stormy pattern and we do not need to get complacent when it comes to the risks associated with the system that will move through today,” Sipe wrote in a message to first responders.
The peak time for possible severe weather in Greene County is between 4 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, although storms could be begin as early as 2 p.m.
The National Weather Service Tuesday forecast for East Tennessee calls for showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 5 p.m. Some of the storms could be severe. A high temperature of about 80 degrees is forecast, with a 60% chance of precipitation.
Tuesday night’s forecast calls for showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2 a.m. Wednesday. The chance of precipitation is 100%. Some of the storms could be severe. A low of about 59 degrees is forecast.
In Greene County, Sipe said that primary hazards could include damaging wind gusts exceeding 60 mph and large hail, with the potential for an isolated tornado and localized flash flooding due to heavy rainfall rates.
The Office of Emergency Management will activate its Emergency Operations Center Tuesday.
“We’ll have the (center) partially activated throughout the event just to monitor the situation,” Sipe said.
“The National Weather Service advises there will be two rounds (of storms), with the second round being the most damaging,” Sipe said.