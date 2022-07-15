Court officials question why about $2.4 million allocated to Greene County from the 2021 settlement of the multi-county “Sullivan Baby Doe” opioid lawsuit was used to pay off existing debt.
Judges and prosecutors would like to see the funds go to programs for treatment or other drug-addiction related initiatives to address the region’s opioid epidemic.
The Greene County Commission allocated 90% of the settlement money in October 2021 to the county’s General Debt Service Fund, according to a county commission resolution.
Reserving the funds for drug rehabilitation treatment and related purposes was the stated goal of three district attorneys general who filed the Baby Doe lawsuit when the settlement was announced in July 2021, including Greene County’s Dan E. Armstrong.
County Mayor Kevin Morrison wrote this week in an email that the county’s $2.4 million was “placed in general debt service by resolution of the county commission to assist Greene County in offsetting expenses already incurred to Greene County.”
The expenses relate “to years of law enforcement engagement and management of drug-related offenses and addiction issues, incarceration and correction’s management of these cases, and for offsetting costs related to an excessively large number of pre-trial cases currently languishing in Greene County which fall entirely on the local jurisdiction for maintenance and payment.”
“That said, we have not, will not, and are not ruling out participation in, or partnering with any of our surrounding communities to address addiction and or needed drug related treatment facilities (or) programs in the future,” Morrison wrote.
He acknowledged that “in a conference call with some of our judicial officials, they expressed regret and displeasure that we had earmarked this money for expenses already related to years of these cases.”
Morrison added the $15 million Career and Technical Education program is an “entirely different” subject and CTE programs are “completely separate” in relation to the opioid lawsuit settlement funds.
DISTRICT ATTORNEY, JUDGE COMMENT
Armstrong, whose four-county district includes Greene County, was one of the three district attorneys general who filed the groundbreaking 2017 lawsuit.
Armstrong expressed disappointment this week in the actions of the Greene County Commission.
A $35 million settlement with Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. was paid out to nine Northeast Tennessee counties in the 1st, 2nd and 3rd judicial districts to resolve the complex civil action. The lawsuit was among the first to hold pharmaceutical companies named in the lawsuit as having responsibiity for the regional opioid addiction epidemic, and the first to include a baby born with Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome as a plaintiff. The plaintiff, styled “Baby Doe,” was born in Sullivan County.
Lead attorney J Gerard Stranch IV, who represented the district attorneys general in the lengthy litigation process, said in July 2021 when the settlement with Endo was announced that “financial resources will soon be arriving in areas that have borne the brunt of the opioid epidemic.”
“The municipalities understand their particular needs better than anyone else, and they can direct these funds to the areas and projects where they are the most needed,” Stranch said.
Armstrong was told the Greene County Commission “voted to apply the proceeds from the Baby Doe lawsuit to debt service.”
“While I am certainly disappointed that the proceeds were used for that purpose, under the terms of the settlement the county was free to use the money as they saw fit. It was the intent of the lawsuit to directly address the opioid and drug treatment needs of the community with those funds,” Armstrong wrote in an email. “However, it is my hope they are still willing to fund drug treatment programs for low-level non violent criminal defendants, such as was proposed by (1st Judicial District Judge Stacy L.) Street and our local judges to open the boot camp in Carter County to house such treatment options.”
At one time, the former Greene County Developmental Center was under consideration for conversion to a regional drug treatment facility. Instead, the regional treatment facility is likely to be located at a former inmate work camp in Carter County operated for many years by the Tennessee Department of Correction that closed in 2021.
Armstrong added that Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr., Greene County General Sessions and Juvenile courts judge, “certainly needs more funding for his drug Recovery Court.”
“I am supportive of both initiatives, and stand willing to assist and promote both. It is my understanding that other counties who received proceeds from the lawsuit have restricted their use to address the drug epidemic,” Armstrong wrote.
Bailey also expressed disappointment.
“I sincerely wish the county commission would have followed the path being taken by the other Northeast Tennessee counties and held onto the funds from the lawsuit, and worked with law enforcement, the district attorney’s office, and the court system to develop a plan for how the funds could best benefit the people of Greene County,” he wrote in an email this week.
“Like the other counties in our region, the opioid epidemic impacted every family in Greene County in some form or fashion. This lawsuit was filed by the district attorneys against the opioid producers and distributors because of their deceptive practices,” Bailey wrote.
Greene and surrounding counties “continue to feel the impact of the opioid epidemic in so many ways — individuals struggling with drug addiction; children being raised by relatives or in the foster care system; our mental health system with limited resources yet with a high number of individuals needing individual mental health counseling; and the list could go on and on,” the judge wrote.
Specific to the Greene County Recovery Court program, Bailey wrote that the program “is the largest it has ever been with over 30 participants.”
“There are many needs we have in our program, including a sober living house/facility for the participants in our program who do not have safe and stable environment to live,” he wrote.
“I am saddened that this $2.4 million was applied to debt instead of being set aside to help address the drug problem,” Bailey wrote.
Bailey wrote that Morrison assured him, Armstrong and others “that he would do all he could to make sure that Greene County is able to participate in the Carter County drug treatment program that is being proposed by the region’s Criminal Court judges.”
The Hawkins County Commission voted in January to join in workshops with other counties to discuss opioid addiction treatment and set aside its $1.65 million Baby Doe settlement allocation until area judges could discuss a rehabilitation center needed in the region.
A group of judges addressed Hawkins County commissioners at their January meeting about the need for a treatment facility as an alternative to incarceration for those struggling with addiction issues. Among them were 3rd Judicial District Circuit Court judges Beth Boniface, Alex E. Pearson and William Phillips and 3rd Judicial District Criminal Court Judge John F. Dugger Jr.
CARTER COUNTY FACILITY
Greene County has not committed any funding to the Carter County project.
Morrison wrote that about the time the Baby Doe lawsuit funds were received, Carter County had started an effort to establish a regional addiction treatment facility in the former Carter County Workhouse near Roan Mountain.
“That process for development of that facility into a drug addiction treatment facility is ongoing, and Greene County is certainly willing to participate. To date, we have not been presented with a plan for perpetual funding, budgeting, staffing, or perpetual operation of any such facility,” Morrison wrote.
He cited “a successful and similar regional program,” the regional Juvenile Detention Facility in Johnson City, which is overseen by the First Tennessee Development District.
All area county mayors, including Morrison, are on the governing board and the facility is funded by area counties on a per capita basis.
“This is the way I anticipate a regional drug treatment facility may be established and managed as well, but I do not know as there is no concrete plan that has been presented to Greene County,” Morrison wrote.
“We eagerly await the presentation of a concrete plan for consideration of our participation that addresses perpetual funding, liability, budgeting, state participation (if any), staffing, partnering (with any outside addiction/recovery providers, if any); and a perpetual operations plan,” Morrison wrote. “We believe these planning prerequisites are absolutely necessary and in keeping with good financial management practices before the committal of any funding.”
“In addition, there will be use, operational, and maintenance of effort contracts between any (counties), that would need to be agreed to before committing funds as well,” Morrison wrote.