Decisions should be made by Saturday regarding ongoing weather-related water supply issues in Greene County that impacted many residents over the past week.
The roller-coaster of single digit to above average temperatures continued Friday, as thermometers climbed above 60 degrees for the second consecutive day.
Elected and emergency management officials and Greene County utility managers will meet Saturday morning. County Mayor Kevin Morrison said Friday that several issues should be resolved, including a ban on water use by commercial car washes, lifting the county Declaration of Emergency issued earlier this week and allowing the use of fire hydrants by volunteer fire departments, which had been directed to draft water for emergency situations from sources like steams and creeks.
“We’re very pleased with the progress that has been made over the last two or three days. We’re slowly emerging on the other side,” Morrison said.
SERVICE RESTORED
Water service was restored Friday to customers of the Chuckey Utility District, according to Manager Tyson Lamb.
A Boil Water Advisory remained in effect while the utility awaits results of testing, Lamb said Friday morning.
Faucet water is safe for bathing or laundry, but must be boiled for at least three minutes before being consumed or used for cooking, Tyson said.
The advisory was issued after the utility’s lines were depressurized related to leaks and damage caused by the single-digit temperatures over the Christmas holiday.
The Boil Water Advisory, which is required by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, will be lifted once samples collected by the utility are returned with negative results, which Lamb said could be as early as Saturday.
Customers can sign up for text or email alerts at the utility’s website, www.chuckeyutilitydistrict.com.
The situation has also improved at the Greeneville Water Commission, superintendent Laura White said Friday.
“Everything seems to be on its way back to normal,” White said.
She said water use Friday was measured at 10.6 million gallons per day at the utility water treatment facility, and water reserves “have gained some in our reservoir.”
“We are going to assess the car wash situation in the morning. We wanted to make sure Chuckey was getting what they needed and that we had some water in our tanks before we lift the restrictions,” White said.
‘GOOD NEWS’
Morrison struck an optimistic tone Friday afternoon.
“Good news continues to accumulate on the water supply emergency in Greene County,” he said.
Morrison said that the Greeneville Water Commission, which supplies water to the Town of Greeneville and Greene County, reported that replenishment into the water reservoir “continues to gain ground,” having risen over 18 inches in the previous 24 to 48 hours.
White said that normal water demand this time of year is about 8 million gallons a day.
“At the height of this week-long emergency, GWC was pumping in excess of 12 million gallons a day. This 4 million gallon a day increase was identified as excessive water loss due to leaks and breakage and could not be sustained, and was placing supply to our entire system of 68,000-plus customers in dire jeopardy,” Morrison said.
The 10.5 million-gallon water use figure cited by White “represents a significant improvement,” Morrison said.
Water demand “was getting closer to normal demand and that most all utility districts were reporting modest demand overages of 100,000 to 400,000 gallons a day, which (White) considered acceptable with continued improvement,” he said.
Morrison said that if improvements continue into Saturday, “We anticipate lifting the limited declaration of emergency, volunteer fire department draft procedures and reconnecting car wash services.”
Morrison also addressed situations in other county water districts. He said that while service has been restored in the Chuckey Utility District, some customers living “in and on higher elevations may continue for 24 to 48 hours to experience low pressure/weak flow as the system stabilizes and more leaks are found and fixed.”
He said the “majority of leaks and breakage are, and have been, on the homeowner side of the meter that have gone unnoticed.”
The utility district “is highly encouraging homeowners, landlords, and business to check and monitor their meters and lines over the next few days for leaks and line breakage,” Morrison said. He said if improvement continues into Saturday and water testing “is confirmed to be good, we anticipate the lifting of the ‘boil water’ notice that’s been in place.”
In the Glen Hills Utility District, some 6-inch water line breaks were reported in the service area.
“One of these breaks has been repaired and the second was expected to be completed prior to 4 p.m. Saturday.
“There was minimal disruption to Glen Hills customers and no customers were reporting any further issues,” Morrison said.
The North Greene Utility District reported Friday morning that all customers had water service restored “and no customers were reporting further issues,” Morrison said.
No issues were reported Friday in the Cross Anchor, Old Knox and Mosheim utility districts, Morrison said.
WATER DISTRIBUTION
The Greene County Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security reported “brisk” water distribution Thursday to customers in affected utility districts. Water was distributed to more than 40 families with domestic pets, and limited agriculture-related animals, Morrison said.
As of 3 p.m. Friday, water had been distributed to six additional families, he said.
“I’m very proud of the water districts’ diligence and perseverance over the last few days,” Morrison said.
The Greene County YMCA, at 404 Y St. just off Church Street, continues to offer free showers to those without available water due to recent weather-related waterline breaks.
Those coming to shower need to bring their own toiletry items, such as soap, shampoo and towels. The YMCA does not have any available towels.
The showers will be available during regular YMCA hours: weekdays from 5 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., and Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The YMCA will be close Sunday for New Year’s Day and reopen on Tuesday.
Only shower facilities will be available. Other areas of the YMCA will not be available unless the individual is a YMCA member. For additional details, call the YMCA at 423-639-6107.
Staff writers Amy Rose and Lisa Warren contributed to this report.