In a time when many governments’ credit ratings are remaining the same due to the pandemic, Moody’s Investors Service has upgraded Greene County’s credit rating to very low risk.
The county’s general obligation unlimited tax rating was raised to “Aa3” from the previous ranking of “A1”, according to an announcement from Moody’s Investors Service on Thursday. The “Aa” ratings by Moody’s are defined a very low risk investment grade and obligations are judged to be of high quality while “A” ratings are designated as low credit risk with obligations considered as upper-medium grade.
“The upgrade of Greene County’s general obligation unlimited tax rating to Aa3 reflects the county’s trend of large operating fund surpluses leading to growth in financial reserves,” according to Moody’s. “The rating also reflects the county’s robust tax base, low debt burden, moderate unfunded pension liabilities and below average wealth and income profile.”
The current coronavirus pandemic is regarded as a risk in Moody’s analysis of a government’s financial status, the release stated.
However, Moody’s did not find any significant immediate credit risks for Greene County due to the pandemic, and it was not a key factor for the rating, according to the release.
In communications with Moody’s, their representatives indicated that the rating improvement was a significant achievement for Greene County, because most governments’ ratings are remaining the same because of the pandemic, said Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison.
“I’m so proud of the job Danny Lowery, our budget director has done, the financial management of our tax dollars by the department heads and the responsible spending and judicious budgeting by the commission,” Morrison said.
“It takes all of us working together and responsibly to get this update,” he continued. “Accurate, responsible and conservative spending and budgeting have been hallmarks for our campaigns and our administration.”
County Trustee Nathan Holt agreed that the upgrade illustrates the commitment of county leaders to “excellent financial stewardship of taxpayer funds. This upgrade, which moves our debt obligations to high quality with very low credit risk, is a direct result of management making it a priority to maintain healthy fund balances in our governmental funds while also minimizing the debt per capita burden on our citizenry. A strong tax base also contributes to this upgrade.”
This upgrade in the rating will benefit Greene County citizens by providing the government with more favorable financing terms in the event of a need to enter the capital market.
“In other words, our Moody’s rating provides investors with confidence that an investment in our debt is a safe investment,” he said. “Greene County government provides essential services to our citizens in an efficient and effective manner, and we are also financially well positioned to make investments in improving and expanding the services we provide. This upgrade is great news for Greene County.”
During his 34 years as county attorney, Roger Woolsey has seen times when the county’s financial status was not as sound, but this upgrade in rating illustrates that Greene County’s financial management is heading in a good direction.
“It shows that we are doing the right things in Greene County,” he said.
While some factors that determine the rating are beyond a government’s ability to control, such as income levels, leaders have shown good management of what they can control, which has led to the upgrade, Woolsey said.
Decisions by the County Commission as well as sound financial leadership and practices by county leaders and individual department heads all contributed to the rating improvement, and all should be commended, Woolsey said.
An important factor in the county’s sound financial management is the cooperation by department heads in those efforts, he said.
Department heads are not afraid to have some funds return to the general fund at the end of the budget year instead of spending all of an allocation in fear that the same amount might not be allocated the next year, Woolsey continued.
There is now trust that the departments will be budgeted what they need to operate, he said.
Some steps have been taken by previous administrations to help build financial strength for the county, Woolsey said. For example, previous Mayor David Crum’s efforts to start setting aside funds for capital projects has helped the county have funding when there is an emergency repair or unexpected situation, he said.
According to Moody’s, a further improvement of the county’s rating could come from significant growth in the taxable base and a significant improvement in resident wealth indicators.
What could lead to a downgrading of the rating is significant draws on reserves, material decline in the taxable base and wealth indicators or sizable increases in leverage.